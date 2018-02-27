search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru assault case: Plea adjourned, Nalapad spends another 24 hrs in jail

Published Feb 27, 2018, 7:02 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 7:02 am IST
Tommy Sebastian, defence counsel strongly argued for bail to be granted to Nalapad and his co-accused.
Mohammed Nalapad Haris
 Mohammed Nalapad Haris

Bengaluru: In a huge blow to Mohammed Nalapad Haris and his six man gang who have been incarcerated in Parappana Agrahara central prison following the brutal attack on 24-year-old Vidwath at an upmarket mall in the city last week, the court adjourned the bail plea to Tuesday, ensuring they will spend another 24 hours in jail.

Parameshwara Prasanna B, judge of 63rd City Civil and Session Court heard arguments of both M. S. Shyam Sundar, a Special Public Prosecutor and Tommy Sebastian, defence counsel appearing for Nalapad and adjourned the plea to Tuesday.

 

Tommy Sebastian, defence counsel strongly argued  for bail to be granted to Nalapad and his co-accused, saying "it is a simple case of a scuffle, a 'free fight' which barely lasted for few minutes, there is no evidence to prove there was any attempt to murder Vidwath.” The defence counsel said that the victim Vidwath was in fact recovering well at the hospital and had been shifted out of ICU. He also accused the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of preventing Vidwath from recording his statement before police and demanded that the medical reports on the condition of Vidwath's health be submitted before the court.

"While the SPP is projecting the father of the accused N. A. Haris as politically strong, in reality, it is Vidwath's father, an industrialist who is far more powerful and who is influencing the investigation at every level", the defence counsel stated in court, adding that "within 24 hours of  the brawl, an inspector of the Cubbon Park police station was transferred and subsequently, an SPP was appointed within a week which is unheard of."

Further, Mr. Sebastian argued that Nalapad had not assaulted the victim with any weapon or rods as claimed by the SPP. "If at all he was assaulted with weapons why was it not registered in the police complaint earlier. There is no supporting evidences to prove their claims", he argued. The SPP Shyam Sundar  said Nalapad is influential and could use his money and muscle power to destroy evidence.

Accused offer pooja in prison
Ahead of the bail plea hearing of Nalapad and his friends, at the 63 ACMM court on Monday, who are lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central prison in connection with brutal attack against Vidwath at Farzi Café, the co-accused - Balakrishna, Manjunath, Abhishek and Arun Babu offered pooja at the prison. 

mohammed haris nalapad, bengaluru assault case
India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




