Nation Crime 27 Jan 2020 Convicts' effor ...
Nation, Crime

Convicts' efforts to delay execution will fail: Nirbhaya's mother

ANI
Published Jan 27, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
The SC asked counsel for Nirbhaya convict Mukesh to approach its Registry for urgent listing of his plea against mercy petition rejection
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi speaks to reporters in New Delhi on Monday. ANI photo
 Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi speaks to reporters in New Delhi on Monday. ANI photo

New Delhi: Asha Devi, the mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim on Monday said that she is hopeful that the Sessions Court will dismiss the revision petition filed by the father of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the death-row convicts in the case.

Gupta's father had questioned the credibility of the sole witness in his petition claiming that the witness was tutored.

 

"The appeal will be dismissed by the Court and their efforts to delay the hanging will fail." Asha Devi said.

Commenting on the petition filed in Supreme Court by Mukesh, one of the death row convicts in the case, in which he had challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by the President, Asha Devi said," I have complete faith in the Supreme Court and I am hopeful they will be executed on February 1."

The Supreme Court on Monday asked counsel for Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh to approach its Registry for urgent listing of his plea against rejection of mercy petition by the President.

President Kovind had on January 17 rejected the convict's petition, which is the last constitutional recourse that a death row convict can exhaust.

...
Tags: delhi nirbhaya rape case, asha devi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh seeks urgent SC hearing against mercy plea rejection

Latest From Nation

Mamata Banerjee (file photo)

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA

A thermal screening device checks passengers arriving in India from China in view of the coronavirus (CoV) outbreak, at Delhi International airport. PTI photo

Boeing 747 on standby to evacuate Indians amid coronavirus outbreak

Protestors participate in a rally against CAA and NRC on 71st Republic Day at Ram Nivas Bagh in Jaipur on Sunday. PTI photo

SC issues notice to Centre on fresh petitions challenging CAA, NPR

Representational image

Govt signs peace pact with Bodo militant group NDFB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

No qualms for hangman before first job of executing Nirbhaya’s rapists

This photo taken on January 23, 2020, shows hangman Pawan Kumar (R) speaking during an interview with AFP as his security guard looks on at his residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AFP)

4 held for running illegal rehab

They are running it in unhealthy and unhygienic conditions, confined them inhumanly with chains and are manhandling them with sticks without taking proper medical care and professional caretakers, while charging them from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

RSS worker arrested in Kerala on charges of hurling bombs at police picket

Kerala Police on January 21 arrested Prabesh, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, on charges of hurling bombs at a police picket near RSS office in Kannur. (Representational Image)

Nirbhaya convicts' mum on last wishes before their execution on Feb 1

Representational image

Telugu TV channel cameramen film videos of woman constable changing clothes, booked

ANi photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham