search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Bulandshahr violence: Mobile phone of killed cop recovered

ANI
Published Jan 27, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
The UP police on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of policeman Subodh Kumar from the house of main accused Prashant Natt.
Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018 (Photo:Twtter)
 Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018 (Photo:Twtter)

Bulandshahr: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of policeman Subodh Kumar from the house of main accused Prashant Natt, who had allegedly shot down the policeman on December 3 in Bulandshahr.

Atul Srivastav, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, said, “As per information received from sources, an operation was conducted to recover the mobile of the deceased policeman Subodh Kumar. His phone was recovered from the main accused Prashant Natt’s house.”

 

The search for the pistol is still underway, he added.

Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018, in violence that flared up after carcasses of cattle were apparently found in a forest close to a police post in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar was wounded and later died. A postmortem report had found that the policeman had died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow.

One of the prime accused in the case, BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Shikhar Agarwal was on January 10 arrested by the police from Hapur.

So far over 35 people, including Prashant Natt, have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Natt, had confessed to shooting at Subodh Kumar, according to police.

...
Tags: subodh kumar, prashant natt
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr


Latest From Nation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has all the qualities to make a good prime minister, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said (File Photo)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has all qualities to make a good PM: Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Mann Ki Baat: PM Lauds young scientists

In Karnataka, Swami was often referred to as the

‘Disappointing’: Kharge on no Bharat Ratna for Karnataka Seer

The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo)

Transfer for CBI Officer who filed FIR in Chanda Kochhar case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
 

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

The new legislation will require operators to seek formal approval for the use of certain kinds of equipment considered to be particularly sensitive for spying or sabotage risks.
 

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

Asked about Demedyuk’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian state structures have never interfered, and are not interfering, in the internal affairs of other countries.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kochi: Excise nabs 2 in smart move

Ganesh Pramanik from West Bengal and Shariful Islam from Assam who were arrested by excise sleuths in Kochi on Friday

Tirupati: Minor boy sexually assaults 6-year-old cousin held

The accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl while her parents went outside. (Representational Image)

CBI carries out searches at residence of former Haryana CM Hooda

The CBI is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR. (Photo: File)

RJD leader shot by unidentified assailants in Bihar, dies

RJD leader Raghuvar Rai, who was shot at outside his residence in Kalyanpur area died at a private hospital in Dargbhanga, where he was rushed to after the attack. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Crime rate down due to community policing in check

Chittoor SP Vikrant Patil presenting mementos to the Community Policing officers at the CPO raising day celebrations held at Chittoor on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham