Police foils murder plan: Telangana man arrested moments before shooting man

ANI
Published Jan 27, 2018, 9:23 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 9:23 am IST
Gajaraj Singh was about to shoot one D Tulasi Babu at EC Nagar over a petty issue when cops reached the spot and arrested him.
Although Singh had already fired a bullet on Babu, it, luckily, missed the target and hit elsewhere. (Representational Image | AP)
Hyderabad: Telangana Police apprehended a man on Friday, moments before he was allegedly about to commit a murder in Secunderabad.

The accused, identified as Gajaraj Singh, has been arrested and a firearm has been seized from his possession.

 

According to police, Singh was about to shoot one D Tulasi Babu at city's EC Nagar area over a petty issue when the cops reached the spot just in time after receiving information.

Although Singh had already fired a bullet on Babu, it, luckily, missed the target and hit elsewhere.

Tags: police arrests telangana man, murder bid foiled, telangana police, murder
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




