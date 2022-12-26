  
Lakes shrink in city as state delays appointment of special commissioner

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 8:51 am IST
While the city lakes are shrinking at an alarming rate, the government is yet to appoint a special commission for their protection in areas within the Outer Ring Road. — Representational Image/DC
HYDERABAD: While the city lakes are shrinking at an alarming rate, the government is yet to appoint a special commission for their protection in areas  within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), or even a lake protection officer. There are 185 lakes and waterbodies in the GHMC limits.

The area covered by the of these water bodies has shrunk due to encroachment. In some instances, the outflow channels have been encroached upon. This has resulted in water overflowing and inundating nearby areas. The classic examples are the Mir Alam Tank, RK Puram lake and Pedda Cheruvu.

The MA&UD department had created a special cell with a designated special commissioner as its head, to be supervised by the principal secretary, MA&UD.  The department has not discussed protection of lakes, preventing encroachments and appointing a special officer.

A MA&UD official said that since this was an interdepartmental and inter-disciplinary issue, involving the revenue and irrigation departments, HMDA, HMWS&SB, other wings of GHMC, DRF and Urban Mission Bhageeratha.

