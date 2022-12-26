Cops ask High Court to pave the way for realtor’s arrest

The complainant had alleged that the petitioner sold two office units in Sandhya Techno-1, but later encroached on the same after joining hands with Incredible India Projects Pvt Ltd. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has approached the Telangana High Court to cancel the interim orders prohibiting the arrest of realtor Saranala Sreedhar Rao, the managing director of Sandhya Convention, in connection with a cheating case and filed a counter-petition in this regard.

The police said that the latest case against Rao, who has several cases of fraud and cheating amounting to crores of rupees pending against him, was filed at the Gachibowli police station and that he will be arrested soon.

Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao said that the complainant, Kushichand, alleged that Rao had trespassed on his property, damaged it and also taken away a few things over a dispute on a rental agreement.

Gachibowli police station house officer G. Suresh said: “We have booked cases against Rao under sections 448 (house trespass), 440 (mischief), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 380 (theft) of the IPC and started a probe accordingly.”

In November 2021, the High Court granted bail to Rao, 46, after he was arrested in Bangalore by the Telangana police over an FIR lodged against him on a complaint by Chaithanya Krishna Murthy Gogineni, a designator partner of Rowa & Company Associates LLP, at Raidurgam police station.

The complainant had alleged that the petitioner sold two office units in Sandhya Techno-1, but later encroached on the same after joining hands with Incredible India Projects Pvt Ltd.