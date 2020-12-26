Nation Crime 26 Dec 2020 Chinese link: Instan ...
Nation, Crime

Chinese link: Instant loan app fraud busted, four arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 26, 2020, 4:22 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2020, 11:15 am IST
Police raided the call centre Cubevo Technology Pvt Ltd (Skyline) headed by the Chinese national and arrested him along with three others
Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said eight cases against loan apps were being investigated (Representational Image: @hydcitypolice)
 Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said eight cases against loan apps were being investigated (Representational Image: @hydcitypolice)

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police busted an instant loan app fraud gang headed by a Chinese national by raiding a call centre here and the city police followed this up with the arrest of four persons.

The arrested were Yi Bai alias Dennis, Satyapal Khyalia, Aniruddh Malhotra, and Murathoti Richie Hemanth Seth. Main accused Zixia Zhang and another accused Umapathi gave a slip to the cops. Police seized two laptops and four mobile phones.

 

Police raided the call centre Cubevo Technology Pvt Ltd (Skyline) headed by the Chinese national and arrested him along with three others. Its head office was located in Delhi named Skyline Innovations Technologies India, registered at the Registrar of Companies, Gurgaon.

Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said eight cases against loan apps were being investigated. In this case, the firm’s directors Zixia Zhang and Umapati alias Ajay developed 11 instant loan applications that offered loans to individuals and collected huge repayments by way of interest, processing charges, GST, default charges etc.

 

Once the loan period is over, they also charged a one per cent penalty. They even resorted to systematic abusing, harassing, and threatening of the defaulters through the call centres run by them.

The accused even blackmailed borrowers by sending fake legal notices to their relatives and family members.

Police received the first complaint on December 17 alleging harassment of loan application handlers. The complainant stated that he had applied for a loan of `2,015 for seven days. After deducting GST and the processing fee, he received `1,600 as loan on August 25.

 

Later, he received calls from different mobile numbers and was advised to take an instant loan from their applications. On their advice, he took a total loan of `1.2 lakh from 28 instant loan applications. Even though he repaid the loan amount — `2 lakh with interest — he received calls from different mobile numbers. Tele-callers started making abusive and threatening calls and they also blackmailed him by sending legal notices.

Police said it was not clear whether these applications were connected to any NBFC. Police advised citizens seeking such loans to first go through the terms and conditions and verify the licences of the companies as to whether they obtained permission for their business from RBI, district collector etc, and avoid downloading any app that seeks access to one’s contacts, files and gallery.

 

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police arrested three persons — K/ Eshwar of Anniu Pvt Ltd and Madhusudhan and Satish Kumar of Truthigh Pvt Ltd, all natives of Bengaluru — in the instant loan app case on Friday.

The call centres were run by these men in the HSR layout area in Bengaluru with 350 executives. So far, 27 cases were registered by the Hyderabad police.

Avinash Mohanty, joint commissioner of police, Detective Department,  said, “We have identified 42 applications relating to instant loans and also 350 virtual accounts/bank accounts as payment gateways. An amount of around `87crore was frozen in these accounts.

 

During investigation, it found that two instant apps operated by the four companies — Liufang Technologies, Hotfull Technologies, Nabloom Technologies and Pin Print Technologies — were linked to the suicide of a person in Rajendranagar, a victim. Another six accounts were seen linked to the suicide of the Siddipet suicide victim.

...
Tags: instant loan apps, chinese apps, loan apps fraud, loan apps fraud busted
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

About 35 arrests, dozen FIRs as UP 'love jihad' law completes one month

Results of the dry run will be reviewed to fine-tune distribution of the vaccine (Representational Image: AFP)

Corona vaccine dry run in Andhra Pradesh on December 28

A total of 1,200 people have returned to Telangana state from the UK in recent times (Representational Image:AFP)

Eight more returnees from United Kingdom test positive in Telangana

Christians wearing masks attended prayers at churches while Hindus thronged temples for the Uttara Dwara Darshan and pujas marking the Vaikuntha Ekadasi (DC Image:Narayana Rao)

Theatres turn housefull in AP; faithful throng churches, temples as Covid fear eases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nine detained in Gujarat for cutting birthday cake with sword

The video, in which the main accused, identified as Dev Badshah, is seen cutting 11 cakes with a sword to celebrate his birthday, has gone viral on social media, the official from Bapunagar police station said.(Photo: Pinterest)

CBI special court sentences ex-coal minister Dilip Ray to jail

Former Union coal minister Dilip Ray

BSF finds another tunnel along border with Pakistan in J&K's Samba

Security personel stand beside an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba sector, suspected to have been used by terrorists killed in a recent encounter in Nagrota, in Jammu district, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (PTI)

Protest over police failure as missing Dalit girl found murdered

SC/ST associations, student organisations and political parties staged protests in various parts of Anantapur, demanding justice to the family.

Sister Abhaya murder: Both accused found guilty after 28 years

Sister Abhaya.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham