search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

30-yr-old man, who had 1 kg gold hidden in his rectum, arrested at Jaipur airport

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Pankaj Saduwani was taken into custody at the airport Sunday night after the Customs personnel suspected "odd behaviour".
During questioning Saduwani confessed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, an official said. (Representational Image)
 During questioning Saduwani confessed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, an official said. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum, a Customs official said on Tuesday.

Pankaj Saduwani was taken into custody at the airport Sunday night after the Customs personnel suspected "odd behaviour". He was on a Thai Airways flight.

 

During questioning Saduwani confessed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, the official said.

Subsequently, he was arrested and the gold seized, the official said.

The official said the modus operandi of the gang is that a smuggler is given a photograph of the consignee -- waiting outside the airport -- and he has to handover the smuggled goods to that person only.

Saduwani is being further interrogated, he added.

...
Tags: crime, gold smuggling, smuggler arrested
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Cow 'assaulted' in Andhra Pradesh; police probing if it was sexual assault

The police received a complaint from one N Lakshminarayana who said that he found his cow to be missing on the morning of December 23. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

55-year-old woman shot dead by son in UP

The argument started between the accused Iqbal, who beat up and was about to shoot his sister for marrying off without telling the family, when the mother intervened and took the shot. (Representational Image)

Gang-rape victim tries to immolate self at SSP Meerut office, complains 'inaction'

Alleging that it was a pressure tactic by the woman, SSP Rajesh Kumar asserted that action will be taken against the woman for trying to attempt suicide. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarnagar riots accused found hanging from noose, family suspect murder

The body of Sodan Singh was found hanging from a noose near a tubewell on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Amazon files case against 4 cheats from logistics firm

Nishad Sharma, an authorised representative of Amazon in Delhi, alleged that Ravikumar and three others working for Dependo Logistics Solutions, created the fake accounts and email IDs to place orders on Amazon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham