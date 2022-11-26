IBS hate crime: 4 who supported victim allowed to resume classes

A juvenile in conflict with the law, who is among the nine booked by the Shankarpally police for the hate crime that is being passed off ragging, was given an anticipatory bail by the High Court. (Representational Image/File)

Hyderabad: Four students of Icfai Business School (IBS) who supported a hate crime victim were allowed to return to the college after the High Court ordered the revocation of their suspension. The four students were suspended after they allegedly confronted the accused over the incident.

Meanwhile, a juvenile in conflict with the law, who is among the nine booked by the Shankarpally police for the hate crime that is being passed off ragging, was given an anticipatory bail by the High Court.

The advocate for the four students, Anjali Agarwal, said, “The court approved the plea on the grounds that the college has not conducted any inquiry about the allegations, which were made by the father of one of the accused in the case.”

The accused — Suhail Patil, 19, Varshith Gurureddy Pulijilja, 22, Imad Ur Rahman Mohammad, 19, Ganesh Ummentala, 19, Rewa Maddineni, 20, Mustaneer, 19, Omar Farouk, 20, and a juvenile — continue to be behind bars.

The case is registered under IPC sections for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, trespass and criminal intimidation.

The Shankarpally police also arrested eight members of the faculty, including six of the anti-ragging squad, after the management failed to act on the victim’s complaint to them on November 3.