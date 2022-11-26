  
Nation Crime 26 Nov 2022 IBS hate crime: 4 wh ...
Nation, Crime

IBS hate crime: 4 who supported victim allowed to resume classes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 26, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
A juvenile in conflict with the law, who is among the nine booked by the Shankarpally police for the hate crime that is being passed off ragging, was given an anticipatory bail by the High Court. (Representational Image/File)
 A juvenile in conflict with the law, who is among the nine booked by the Shankarpally police for the hate crime that is being passed off ragging, was given an anticipatory bail by the High Court. (Representational Image/File)

Hyderabad: Four students of Icfai Business School (IBS) who supported a hate crime victim were allowed to return to the college after the High Court ordered the revocation of their suspension. The four students were suspended after they allegedly confronted the accused over the incident.

Meanwhile, a juvenile in conflict with the law, who is among the nine booked by the Shankarpally police for the hate crime that is being passed off ragging, was given an anticipatory bail by the High Court.

The advocate for the four students, Anjali Agarwal, said, “The court approved the plea on the grounds that the college has not conducted any inquiry about the allegations, which were made by the father of one of the accused in the case.”

The accused — Suhail Patil, 19, Varshith Gurureddy Pulijilja, 22, Imad Ur Rahman Mohammad, 19, Ganesh Ummentala, 19, Rewa Maddineni, 20, Mustaneer, 19, Omar Farouk, 20, and a juvenile — continue to be behind bars.

The case is registered under IPC sections for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, trespass and criminal intimidation.

The Shankarpally police also arrested eight members of the faculty, including six of the anti-ragging squad, after the management failed to act on the victim’s complaint to them on November 3.

...
Tags: ipc sections, attempt to murder, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and trespassing, shankarpally police, telangana high court, icfai business school
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

YSRC leaders decided to hold a state-level BC Aathmeeya Sammelanam meeting in Vijayawada on December 8 in which Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating. (File Image/DC)

YSRC ministers plunge into action for mobilising BCs

Telugu Desam AP president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. (DC Image)

Jagan has undermined BCs, charges Atchannaidu

CCS arrested two for allegedly cheating investors of crores of rupees. (Photo: DC Image)

CCS arrests two for investment fraud

Special emphasis is on enrollment of first time voters, people with disabilities and transgenders. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Good response to electoral special summary revision



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

FDA takes action against 144 establishments since April

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Deshmukh said raids were conducted in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which are part of the Konkan division.. (Representational image)

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab moved belongings to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

A file photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Woman axes husband to death over frequent taunts about her dark skin

The police on Monday arrested Sangeeta Sonwani for allegedly killing her husband Anant Sonwani (40) in Amleshwar village. (Representational image)

Mehrauli murder: Police to produce accused before court virtually

File photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

Slain forest official laid to rest in Telangana

Chalamala Srinivas Rao, the forest officer, who was hacked to death by tribals. (Image: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->