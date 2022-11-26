  
Nation Crime 26 Nov 2022 ED files charge shee ...
Nation, Crime

ED files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy PMLA case

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 26, 2022, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2022, 3:43 pm IST
Enforcement Directorate. (Representational Image)
 Enforcement Directorate. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: The ED on Saturday filed its first charge sheet before a court here in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case naming liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru as one of the accused, officials said.

Besides Indospirits promoter Mahandru, the prosecution complaint has also listed two other persons and is about 3,000 pages containing statements of the accused and annexures, they said.

Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been pressed in the charge sheet, they said.

The agency said it has so far undertaken 169 search operations in this case, filed after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials had said.

A total of five people have been arrested by the ED in this case till now. Mahandru was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 27 following his questioning.

The CBI too filed its first charge sheet in the case early this week.

...
Tags: delhi excise policy, prevention of money laundering act, sameer mahandru


Related Stories

Liquor scam kingpinâ€™s employee moves HC against ED torture
CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials

Latest From Nation

BJP's manifesto for Gujarat polls was released by JP Nadda in Gandhinagar on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

BJP to create anti-radicalisation cell to eliminate potential threats: JP Nadda

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and State party chief C.R. Patil during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

'For timely justice, our judiciary is taking a lot of steps': PM Modi

President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI)

BJP is in power in Gujarat due to Congress's incapability: Owaisi



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC orders release of six convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

A combo photo of Sriharan alias Murugan, Nalini Sriharan and Santhan, convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, in Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said that the explosion was an 'act of terror'. (Photo: PTI)

Slain forest official laid to rest in Telangana

Chalamala Srinivas Rao, the forest officer, who was hacked to death by tribals. (Image: Twitter)

Suryapet law student death: Case transferred to CID

Dharavath Nikhil's body was found in Nagarjuna Sagar project canal at Kodad. (Photo By Arrangement)

6 killed in firing at Assam-Meghalaya border; area still tense

Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->