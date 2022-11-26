BJP upbraids Nellore MLA over skull cap in deeksha

TIRUPATI: Former minister and YSR Congress Nellore City MLA P. Anil Kumar Yadav is facing backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for wearing a Muslim skull cap while being in Ayyappa Deeksha.

The MLA, a former minister, had been spotted wearing a skull cap and scarf while undertaking Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in a Nellore ward some time ago. As his pictures went viral on social media on Friday, the BJP hit out at him. Party Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should know that Hindus will not tolerate such vote bank politics.

Mild tension prevailed for some time at the former minister’s house in Nellore on Friday when Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists led by its district president Yaswanth Singh staged a demonstration against the legislator. BJYM leaders demanded that Anil Kumar tender an unconditional apology to Hindus for insulting their sentiments.

Incidentally, Ayyappa devotees visit a mosque and a church as part of their annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala. For decades, both Erumeli Nainar Juma Masjid in Kottayam district and Arthunkal St Andrew's Basilica in Alappuzha district have kept their doors open to Ayyappa devotees. This only recreates the local legend of Lord Ayyappa's relationship with a Muslim youth and a Christian priest.