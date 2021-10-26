Nation Crime 26 Oct 2021 College students, st ...
Nation, Crime

College students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan's match victory

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2021, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 2:47 pm IST
Videos of the celebrations of Pakistan's victory against arch-rivals India at many places in the valley went viral on social media
Live telecast of the T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Representational Image/AFP)
 Live telecast of the T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Representational Image/AFP)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two cases against medical students here under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 international cricket match, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases have been registered against the students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar here and SKIMS Soura, the officials said.

 

The two cases under the UAPA have been registered in Karan Nagar and Soura police stations respectively, they said.

Videos of the celebrations of Pakistan's victory against arch-rivals India at many places in the valley went viral on social media. The match took place on Sunday in Dubai.

At many places, firecrackers were also burst following Pakistan's victory.

The J-K Students Association has, meanwhile, urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the UAPA charges on humanitarian grounds.

In a statement, national spokesperson of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said the UAPA charges against students is a harsh punishment which will ruin their future and will further alienate them.

 

"We are not justifying their act, but it will result in their career assassination. The charges will have serious consequences on academic and future career of the students," he said.

...
Tags: india-pakistan match, unlawful activities (prevention) act bill
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Related Stories

Owaisi objects trolling of cricketer Mohammed Shami
Past and present India cricketers back Shami after pacer faces online abuse

Latest From Nation

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (ANI Photo)

157 new medical colleges approved by PM to ensure affordable treatment: Health Min

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI File)

Kerala govt's priority is to set up special courts to try crimes against women: CM

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Gujarat court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear on Oct 29 in defamation case

Terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side. (Representational image: PTI)

Grenade attack in J-K's Bandipora, six civilians injured



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/By arrangement

Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab college post-Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Following the incident, the Kashmiri students reportedly uploaded a video on social media alleging that their rooms were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

IT dept detects Rs 550-cr hidden income after raids on Hetero pharma group

It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)

Yuvraj Singh held in alleged casteist remarks case, released later: Haryana police

Yuvraj Singh. (PTI Photo)

Another Army jawan killed, JCO injured in gunfight with militants in J&K’s Poonch

An Army jawan on Thursday reportedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Kralapora Army camp in frontier Kupwara district. —Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->