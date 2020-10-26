The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Crime 26 Oct 2020 Kerala Gold Smugglin ...
Nation, Crime

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Sandeep, Ramees smuggled gold for MLA Karat Rasak

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2020, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
Statement of Soumya BS, wife of accused Sandeep Nair has been made public
Reports of Kerala Gold Smuggling Case made public (Representative Image)
 Reports of Kerala Gold Smuggling Case made public (Representative Image)

Kerela : A report of the Customs department that includes the statement of Soumya BS, wife of Kerala Gold Smuggling Case accused Sandeep Nair has been made public.

She gave a statement against Karat Razak, an LDF-backed independent MLA
from Koduvally, Kozhikode district and Karat Faisal, an LDF-backed independent
Councillor of Koduvally Municipality.

 

In that report, Customs stated, "She also knew that Sandeep and Ramees were smuggling gold for Karat Faisal and Karat Rasak." "Sandeep used to physically assault her since she objected Sandeep getting involved in smuggling.

Sandeep had told her that he used to get the help of Swapna Suresh and Sarith in clearing the baggage as diplomatic cargo. She also knew that Sandeep and Ramees (another accused) were smuggling gold for Karat Faisal and Karat Rasak; that she knew that they were smuggling gangs from Koduvally, Kozhikode," the report read.

 

"Another statement of Soumya BS was recorded on 31.07.2029, one day I came to house when Sandeep was also at home, that after that she heard the sound of the drilling machine from one of the rooms, Sandeep came out and showed her a cylindrical solid object and Sandeep told her that it was gold and said that he is the only mediator and the gold is brought with the knowledge of Swapna and Sarith," the report further read.

...
Tags: kerela, gold smuggled, gold smuggling case
Location: India, Kerala


Related Stories

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA suspects link to don Dawood Ibrahim
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests two more persons

Latest From Nation

According to the audit report, the mean age of the COVID-19 deaths was 63.5 years with a standard deviation of 13.1.

Failure of 'reverse quarantine' lead to 61 deaths due to COVID-19 in Kerala: Report

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges on seats contributed to the All-India Quota (AIQ) by the State. (PTI Photo)

SC rejects plea for implementation of 50% OBC reservation in TN medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption tomorrow

Devotees offering pongala during the annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.(Representative Image) (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing in 'Vidyarambham' ceremony



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Former union minister Dilip Ray awarded 3-year jail term in coal scam case

Dilip Ray was a union minister in the earlier NDA government. (Photo: Facebook/Dilip Ray)

TRP scam: Bank accounts of TV channels under radar

The police acted on a complaint filed by Hansa Research, a firm appointed by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to monitor barometers used for determining TRP ratings of TV channels. (Representaional image)

'Mentally sick’ youth holds mother to ransom in front of Odisha Assembly

Vehicular movement on the busy stretch was also disrupted for a while due to the nuisance. — DC photo

India slams UN official's remark on Hathras case

Students during a protest rally in Kolkata over the gangrape of a 19 year old Dalit girl in hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. — PTI photo

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, was not murdered: AIIMS tells CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic courtesy: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham