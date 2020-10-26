The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Crime 26 Oct 2020 Former union ministe ...
Nation, Crime

Former union minister Dilip Ray awarded 3-year jail term in coal scam case

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Ray was Minister of State (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government
Dilip Ray was a union minister in the earlier NDA government. (Photo: Facebook/Dilip Ray)
 Dilip Ray was a union minister in the earlier NDA government. (Photo: Facebook/Dilip Ray)

New Delhi: Former union minister Dilip Ray was on Monday awarded three-year jail term by a Delhi court in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Ray was Minister of State (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

 

Special Judge Bharat Parashar also awarded three-year jail term each to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, and Castron Technologies Ltd's (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on each on them.

The court further imposed Rs 60 lakh on CLT and Rs 10 lakh on Castron Mining Ltd (CML), also held guilty in the case.

...
Tags: dilip ray, coal scam case, ex union minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to the audit report, the mean age of the COVID-19 deaths was 63.5 years with a standard deviation of 13.1.

Failure of 'reverse quarantine' lead to 61 deaths due to COVID-19 in Kerala: Report

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges on seats contributed to the All-India Quota (AIQ) by the State. (PTI Photo)

SC rejects plea for implementation of 50% OBC reservation in TN medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption tomorrow

Devotees offering pongala during the annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.(Representative Image) (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing in 'Vidyarambham' ceremony



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

TRP scam: Bank accounts of TV channels under radar

The police acted on a complaint filed by Hansa Research, a firm appointed by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to monitor barometers used for determining TRP ratings of TV channels. (Representaional image)

'Mentally sick’ youth holds mother to ransom in front of Odisha Assembly

Vehicular movement on the busy stretch was also disrupted for a while due to the nuisance. — DC photo

India slams UN official's remark on Hathras case

Students during a protest rally in Kolkata over the gangrape of a 19 year old Dalit girl in hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. — PTI photo

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, was not murdered: AIIMS tells CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Class 12 student held for issuing rape threats against MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with daughterZiva. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham