Nation, Crime

Man hacked to death by wife's family in honour killing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Sep 26, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
14 persons arrested for pre-planned murder, victim’s wife says her kin were against marriage
The parents of Yogi Hemanth Kumar console their daughter-in-law Avanti, after her husband was killed, at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. (DC Photo: P. Surendra)
Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by the family of his wife in what the Telangana police said was an honour killing.

Yogi Hemant Kumar had married 23-year-old Avanti four months in the face of opposition by her family. They belonged to different castes.

 

Avanti and Hemant had grown up in the locality of Chandanagar in Serilingampally mandal and fallen in love eight years ago.

Fourteen people, including Avanti’s uncle Yugender have been arrested by the Cyberabad police for their alleged involvement in the murder. Police said Avanti’s father D. Laxma, mother Archana, Yugender, and the others had been plotting ways to get rid of Hemant.

Madhapur deputy commissioner of police Venkateswarulu said Laxma agreed to Yugender’s plan to hire contract killers for Rs 10 lakh.

“This killing was executed in a pre-planned manner. It is an honour killing,” Venkateswarulu said.

 

A distraught Avanti told mediapersons outside Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday, as she and her in-laws awaited completion of the postmortem on Hemant’s body, that her father and uncle and the others were against her marriage.

“After our wedding, the Chandanagar police counselled both our families. After that, things quietened down. Little did I know that while staying quiet my family was hatching a plan to kill my husband. If there was a problem, since it was I who married against their wishes my family could have killed me. Why kill my husband,” Avanti asked.

 

According to the police, on Thursday afternoon, a group of men led by Yugender, a few relatives of Avanti, and three hired killers, Minpur Buchi Yadav, Krishna, and Mohammed Pasha, reached the couple’s house in TNGOs Colony in Gachibowli in three cars, forced their entry into the house, manhandled Hemant and Avanti and kidnapped them.

The gang told the couple that they were being taken to Avanti’s house to discuss their marriage. When the car turned on to the Ring Road and began going the wrong way, Avanti and Hemanth managed to open the door and jumped out. Another car in which Yugender was seated reached the scene. Hemanth was caught and forced back into the car.

 

In the meanwhile, Avanti’s in-laws reached the spot following a phone call from her. After warning Avanti and her in-laws, Yugender and the others left the scene, leaving Avanti to rush to the police.

According to DCP Venkateswarulu, the three hired killers murdered Hemant and dumped the body on the outskirts of Kistaigudem village in Sangareddy. Then they went to a wayside shop where they began consuming liquor.

“When they switched on their cellphones, we tracked their location and took them into custody. During questioning they revealed the entire plan,” DCP Venkateswarulu said.

 

...
Tags: honour killings, inter-caste marriage, telangana murder
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


