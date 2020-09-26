The Indian Premier League 2020

Bars, pubs, clubs reopen in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Eight conditions mandated including face masks, thermal screening, social distancing
Bars have been allowed to reopen in Telangana after nearly six months. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday evening announced that it was allowing the reopening of bars, clubs, and tourist bars “with immediate effect.” Permit rooms will not be allowed to reopen until further orders.

In his orders, chief secretary Somesh Kumar laid down eight conditions for establishments to follow. These include that there be mandatory thermal screening at the entrance.

 

The orders mandated crowd management in parking lots, provision of hand sanitiser and face masks for bar staff and crew. The orders prohibited gatherings inside the premises. 

The orders prohibited holding musical events or opening dance floors.

Mangements must ensure “deep cleaning and sanitisation of the premises every morning and evening” and every seat must be sanitised before a new customer occupies it. The orders said that it was the managements’ responsibility to ensure proper ventilation in the premises.

Around 1,400 bars, pubs and liquor-serving outlets in hotels and restaurants and clubs have been closed since March 25 as part of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. The government had on May 6 allowed the sale of liquor in shops.

 

