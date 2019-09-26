Nation Crime 26 Sep 2019 MP Police bust extor ...
Nation, Crime

MP Police bust extortion racket; honey trapped VIPs to get deals, 6 arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 2:49 pm IST
Police claimed that close to 50 persons, including politicians and bureaucrats, were honey-trapped by the gang.
The gang also targeted young girls and lured them with false promises of education and jobs. (Photo: ANI)
 The gang also targeted young girls and lured them with false promises of education and jobs. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: The Special Investigation of Madhya Pradesh police is scrutinizing more than 1000 videos involving an alleged extortion racket through a honey trap that not only blackmailed VIPs but also lured young girls to use as baits to con people in positions of power, a member of the probe team said.

The videos are saved in the phones of the gang members of a complex network spread across three states --- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Hindustan Times reported.

 

The police said the gang not only extorted money but also got key government contracts with the help of connected persons they had honey-trapped.

The police claimed that close to 50 persons, including political leaders and bureaucrats, were honey-trapped by the gang, six of whom were arrested last week.

The racket was highlighted when Indore Municipal Corporation engineer Harbhajan Singh complained to Indore police accusing the gang members of blackmailing him and demanding Rs 3 crore as extortion money. The SIT took over the investigation from Indore Police on Wednesday.

The gang also targeted young girls and lured them with false promises of education and jobs. “Aarti Dayal, one of the accused, and Abhishek came to our village and convinced us that they would bear all the expenses of my daughter’s education and help her get government job,” said a farmer whose daughter has also filed a case claiming she was lured into the scandal on the pretext of getting a government job.

The farmer claimed that his daughter had told him that Dayal and others had trapped many young girls in the name of providing government jobs and forced them to honey trap influential persons. “My daughter told me to inform villagers not to send their daughters with Dayal as she was not a good person.”

Apart from Dayal, police have arrested one Monica Yadav, Omprakash Kori, Shweta Swapanil Jain, 39, Shweta Vijay Jain, 48, and Barkha Soni Bhatnagar, 34, the Hindustan Times reported.

Senior superintendent of police, Indore, Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said all of them will also be booked for human trafficking. “The accused were not cooperating in the investigation. Arti Dayal often fainted which made her interrogation difficult,” Mishra added.

An SIT officer familiar with the investigation said the gang blackmailed influential persons to get contracts for non-government organizations, they were running from Bhopal, and for their relatives. For instance, complainant Harbhajan Singh got them a contract worth Rs eight crore, the officer said, adding another member of the gang got a flat in Bhopal with the help of a political person.

Police said Barkha Soni Bhatnagar claimed to be an office-bearer of state Mahila Congress IT cell, which the Congress denied while Shweta Vijay Jain was seen in various BJP programmes in Sagar and Bhopal. They used their political connections and the NGOs they had as the means to get access to power, said an Indore police officer, who had interrogated them soon after the arrest last week, said.

The SIT officer said that the gang members used to send videos through Whatsapp, which they used to delete later. For extorting money, they used to fix meeting with their targets with the help of a third person, who used to get a certain commission of the money received, the official said.

“SIT will also check the bank accounts, property and assets details to know the magnitude of the scandal. The bank statements will also help in corroborating the extortion charge,” said another police in the SIT, who was also not willing to be quoted.

...
Tags: extortion, honey trapping
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Latest From Nation

On July 5, the court had granted 30 days parole to Nalini Sriharan, who is serving a life sentence in the case. (Photo: File)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict moves Madras HC, seeks 30-day leave

The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain. (Representational Image)

Delhi man kills wife, calls mother-in-law to confess; she takes it lightly

'They do it, only pretend they don't,' S Jaishankar on Pak terrorism

The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Karnataka man beaten for saying 'India a Hindu Rashtra', video goes viral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi man kills wife, calls mother-in-law to confess; she takes it lightly

The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain. (Representational Image)

Odisha: 7 arrested in connection with gang-rape of woman in Kalahandi

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 14 as per the complainant. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai Police seize 500 kg gutka

A special police team was formed by Shankar Nagar Police to crack the illegal supply of gutka and other banned tobacco products in the Pallavaram, Chrompet, Shankar Nagar and Tambaram areas.

Gurgaon man stabs parents for giving 'less importance' to him

According to IANS report, a complaint in this regard has been received from Mayank Mehta, younger brother of the accused, an eye witness of the incident. (Representational Image)

'Chinmayanand no more a member of BJP': UP party spokesperson

Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham