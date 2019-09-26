Nation Crime 26 Sep 2019 Delhi man kills wife ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi man kills wife, calls mother-in-law to confess; she takes it lightly

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
The police said the two brothers cleaned the murder spot, washed their blood-stained clothes and took a bath.
The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain. (Representational Image)
 The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 33-year-old Delhi man walked into a police station on Sunday morning and admitted that he murdered his wife because he suspected her of having a relationship with another man. The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain.

According to Hindustan Times report, four recorded telephonic conversations the 33-year-old suspect, Ashu had with his mother-in-law after the crime, helped investigators learn about his brother Tarun’s involvement in the crime, a police official said.

 

Tarun, 25, is absconding since the day Ashu walked into outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar police station around 11 am on Sunday and confessed to killing his wife, Seema.

Initially, Ashu did not tell police about Tarun, whose role came to light after police analysed Ashu’s mobile phone recovered from his house.

After allegedly murdering Seema, Ashu called his mother-in-law and confessed to killing her daughter. He made four calls between 9 pm and midnight on Saturday but Seema’s mother took his statement lightly, police said.

According to police, Ashu’s mother-in-law slept after speaking to him a couple of times. Ashu in the meantime called Tarun, allegedly confessed to killing Seema, and sought his help in disposing of the body.

The police said the two brothers cleaned the murder spot, washed their blood-stained clothes and took a bath.

...
Tags: delhi crime, delhi police, murder
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

On July 5, the court had granted 30 days parole to Nalini Sriharan, who is serving a life sentence in the case. (Photo: File)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict moves Madras HC, seeks 30-day leave

'They do it, only pretend they don't,' S Jaishankar on Pak terrorism

The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Karnataka man beaten for saying 'India a Hindu Rashtra', video goes viral

The gang also targeted young girls and lured them with false promises of education and jobs. (Photo: ANI)

MP Police bust extortion racket; honey trapped VIPs to get deals, 6 arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

MP Police bust extortion racket; honey trapped VIPs to get deals, 6 arrested

The gang also targeted young girls and lured them with false promises of education and jobs. (Photo: ANI)

Odisha: 7 arrested in connection with gang-rape of woman in Kalahandi

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 14 as per the complainant. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai Police seize 500 kg gutka

A special police team was formed by Shankar Nagar Police to crack the illegal supply of gutka and other banned tobacco products in the Pallavaram, Chrompet, Shankar Nagar and Tambaram areas.

Gurgaon man stabs parents for giving 'less importance' to him

According to IANS report, a complaint in this regard has been received from Mayank Mehta, younger brother of the accused, an eye witness of the incident. (Representational Image)

'Chinmayanand no more a member of BJP': UP party spokesperson

Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham