Delhi man kills wife, calls mother-in-law to confess; she takes it lightly

The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 33-year-old Delhi man walked into a police station on Sunday morning and admitted that he murdered his wife because he suspected her of having a relationship with another man. The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain.

According to Hindustan Times report, four recorded telephonic conversations the 33-year-old suspect, Ashu had with his mother-in-law after the crime, helped investigators learn about his brother Tarun’s involvement in the crime, a police official said.

Tarun, 25, is absconding since the day Ashu walked into outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar police station around 11 am on Sunday and confessed to killing his wife, Seema.

Initially, Ashu did not tell police about Tarun, whose role came to light after police analysed Ashu’s mobile phone recovered from his house.

After allegedly murdering Seema, Ashu called his mother-in-law and confessed to killing her daughter. He made four calls between 9 pm and midnight on Saturday but Seema’s mother took his statement lightly, police said.

According to police, Ashu’s mother-in-law slept after speaking to him a couple of times. Ashu in the meantime called Tarun, allegedly confessed to killing Seema, and sought his help in disposing of the body.

The police said the two brothers cleaned the murder spot, washed their blood-stained clothes and took a bath.