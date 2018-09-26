Man axed to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad's Attapur, cops drive-by

The incident took place near Pillar 143 of the PV Narasimha Rao expressway in Cyberabad police limits. (Screengrab | Twitter | @Iamtssudhir)

Hyderabad: A man was axed to death in broad daylight on a busy road in Hyderabad's Attapur on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place near Pillar 143 of the PV Narasimha Rao expressway in Cyberabad police limits.

According to reports, the deceased identified as J Ramesh of Dhoolpet was returning home from a court, when he was attacked.

Ramesh was an accused in a murder case in Shamshabad of a man named Mahesh Goud in December 2017. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shamshabad, N Prakash Reddy said both Ramesh and Mahesh who were neighbours developed enemity over a love affair with a married woman.

The DCP said that Ramesh's murder is a revenge for what happened in 2017.

In the video, two men are seen chasing Ramesh for about 100 meters and one of them is then seen attacking him with an axe. A passer-by could be seen trying to stop the attacker by throwing a helmet. Another man could also be seen trying to restrain the assailant by kicking him from behind. A traffic policeman can be seen trying to stop the assailant but without success.

In the 21 seconds video the victim is seen axed 13 times even as passer-bys crowd to see the crime, while some even recording it on their mobile phones.

Vehicles, including a police patrolling van is seen passing through the spot at the time of the crime but cops in the vehicle did not stop or try to prevent the attack.

The assailant, after axing the victim to death, can be seen pumping his hands in the air and striking the pose of victory.

The assailant then throws down the axe next to the victim who lies dying in the middle of the road. The accomplice then is seen walking around the victim, picking up the axe, threatening the dying man and walks away nonchalantly.

The assailants are then seen casually getting ready to sit on their bike and leave the spot.

Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

The two accused have been identified as Mahesh's father and uncle.

According to reports, Ramesh had warned Mahesh to stay away from the woman. However Mahesh ignored his warnings and continued to have an affair with the woman.

Angry at Mahesh for ignoring his threats and warnings, Ramesh hatched a plan to kill him and in December 2017, with the help of his associates, Ramesh made Mahesh consume liquor and slit his throat in a car near Shamshabad.