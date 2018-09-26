search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Kerala rape case: Nuns, priests frown on bishops’ lament on values

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2018, 12:01 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 12:01 am IST
Church should have heeded missionary nun’s plea for justice: KCBC.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal, in plain clothes, being taken to a hospital in Kochi by the police for medical examination after his cassock was removed on Friday. (Photo:DC)
 Bishop Franco Mulakkal, in plain clothes, being taken to a hospital in Kochi by the police for medical examination after his cassock was removed on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Kochi: Nuns and priests have sharply reacted to the lament of the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC), the apex body of the bishops in the state, on the loss of Christian values, saying the issue related to the alleged rape of the nun by a bishop would not have reached such scandalous proportions if only the Church had heeded the missionary nun’s plea for justice.     KCBC had on Sunday criticised nuns’ agitation against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, saying they had played into the hands of enemies of the Church and compromised on Christian values.

“This lament is shameful,” said Sr Lucy Kalappurakkal, who travelled from the distant Wayanad to Kochi to support the agitation by the nuns.  “Nuns were driven to the streets and forced to seek recourse through the law of the land because they had suffered in silence for long, hoping for deliverance within the cloister. And now when nemesis is catching up with the perpetrator, the KCBC says the nuns have violated the values of the church.” Sr Lucy belongs to the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in Mananthavady diocese.

 

She wondered whether the prelates expected the flock to meekly submit themselves to “lecherous superiors”. To the allegation that nuns teamed up with enemies of the church, Sr Lucy said the bishops should have reached the venue of the agitation the very first day, expressing solidarity with those seeking justice. “That would have been such a splendid comrades-in-arms spectacle,” she said. “We would all be blessed for that and the KCBC wouldn’t have raised the caveat of outsiders plotting to destabilise the Church.”

The charge of compromise on the three core values - chastity, poverty and obedience- should not have come from those who failed even to conduct a proper inquiry on the series of complaints submitted by the rape survivor. “They could have settled it within the Church. So who is to blame? Pity, they can’t read the writing on the wall,” the nun said.   She recalled that the rape survivor wrote to the apostolic nuncio in January this year after waiting in vain for the Missionaries of Jesus authorities to address her issue. “If protest amounts to violation of Christian values, then Jesus Christ was the first to violate such values,” said Fr Augustine Vattoly.

Tags: kcbc, kerala nun rape case, franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 5.1 Plus review: Android One at a killer price

With the 5.1 Plus, you can enjoy a faster and stock Android experience, fluid and snappy UI, smooth overall performance, premium design, decent display and cameras with relatively good battery life.
 

Pari, do you love me: Arjun asks amid fan pleas for marriage, here's her reaction

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Namaste England’ releases on 19 October.
 

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta: which MPV offers better space?

Mahindra has managed to make the Marazzo quite spacious thanks to a FWD layout and a transversely mounted engine.
 

Millennials swap numbers after an average of 4 days on dating apps: study

The study also found that 66 percent swiped left on edited pictures and 68 percent rejected users that are looking for fun (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung unveils its first triple camera Smart phone Galaxy A7

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its first triple camera smart phone, the Galaxy A7, with an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photographs. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni leads India for 200th time as captain, Twitter goes berserk

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017 with Virat Kohli being announced as his successor. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

On video, UP cops abuse, slap woman for ‘relationship’ with Muslim man

In the 29-second video, male police officers are seen asking the woman why she is in a relationship with a Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around. (Photo: Screengrab)

Chennai: Lorry runs over college girl cycling to railway station

Lorry involved in the incident. Inset: R. Sharon Kiruba

Hyderabad: Man who slit wife’s throat earlier this month nabbed

The accused, identified as Mohammed Shiraz Anwar, 28, allegedly murdered his wife, Aseema Begum, following a heated argument regarding property which was on her name.  (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Gold, silver, cash stolen from houses in kushaiguda

The crime teams, clues team and dog squad collected fingerprints and other clues and registered cases. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: FMLC fleeces customers

The products promoted by the company were found to be substandard, with improper packing and lacked declarations and manufacturing details.(Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham