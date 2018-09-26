Chopped body of minor girl found in bags in Delhi drain; 20-yr-old boyfriend arrested

Police said the man allegedly attacked the victim with a knife, killing her on the spot. He then chopped her body into several pieces and put them into two bags. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A minor's body, chopped in to several pieces and put in two bags was found in a drain under the Barapulla flyover, police said on Tuesday.

They have said that the girl was killed by her boyfriend, who suspected she was cheating on him.

The accused identified as Rizwan Khan (20), a resident of Nizam Nagar in Nizamuddin area, was later arrested, police said.

He allegedly attacked the victim with a knife, killing her on the spot. He then chopped her body into several pieces and put them into two bags, a senior police official said.

"During interrogation, Khan disclosed that he was in a relationship with the girl since 11 months. Recently, he came to know that she had befriended another man," the official said. The two had an argument, following which the girl was killed.