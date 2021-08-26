UP student gang-raped, her friend beaten up in Mysore's Chamundi Hills

Police added that the victim is a native of Uttar Pradesh. (DC File Photo)

Mysuru: A 21-year-old MBA student was allegedly gang raped by four unidentified persons on Tuesday evening in Mysuru, police said. They added that the girl's friend was also attacked with stones by the gang.

The incident took place at an unoccupied residential layout near Chamundi Hills in the city. Police added that the victim is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the boy stated that the two friends were chatting when he was suddenly attacked by the gang, who, he said, were in an inerbriated condition.

The gang then attacked the boy with stones and injured him. They then dragged the girl and allegedly raped her.

After the attack, the gang fled the spot, after which the girl and the injured boy reached a private hospital, before his friends were alerted about the incident.

The girl is said to be under shock and is being treated at a private hospital.

A complaint has been lodged at the Alanahalli police station. Police inspected the scene of crime and have registered a case.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta said that teams have been formed to nab the culprits and a statement from the victim is awaited.

District incharge and Minister for Cooperation Somashekar added that he directed the police officers to arrest the culprits. He also said that steps should to be initiated to prevent such incidents in future.