Nation Crime 26 Aug 2021 UP student gang-rape ...
Nation, Crime

UP student gang-raped, her friend beaten up in Mysore's Chamundi Hills

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Aug 26, 2021, 10:46 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 11:09 am IST
After the attack, the gang fled the spot, after which the girl and the injured boy reached a private hospital
Police added that the victim is a native of Uttar Pradesh. (DC File Photo)
 Police added that the victim is a native of Uttar Pradesh. (DC File Photo)

Mysuru: A 21-year-old MBA student was allegedly gang raped by four unidentified persons on Tuesday evening in Mysuru, police said. They added that the girl's friend was also attacked with stones by the gang.

The incident took place at an unoccupied residential layout near Chamundi Hills in the city. Police added that the victim is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

 

According to the police, the boy stated that the two friends were chatting when he was suddenly attacked by the gang, who, he said, were in an inerbriated condition.

The gang then attacked the boy with stones and injured him. They then dragged the girl and allegedly raped her.

After the attack, the gang fled the spot, after which the girl and the injured boy reached a private hospital, before his friends were alerted about the incident.

The girl is said to be under shock and is being treated at a private hospital.

A complaint has been lodged at the Alanahalli police station. Police inspected the scene of crime and have registered a case.

 

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta said that teams have been formed to nab the culprits and a statement from the victim is awaited.

District incharge and Minister for Cooperation Somashekar added that he directed the police officers to arrest the culprits. He also said that steps should to be initiated to prevent such incidents in future.

...
Tags: gangrape, gangrape case
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

Health workers inoculate beneficiaries against Covid-19, at a vaccination centre of Nair hospital in Mumbai, Monday, August 23, 2021. (PTI)

COVID-19: India adds 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths

This year marks the 25th edition of Ex Malabar, being hosted by USN in the Western Pacific. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

India set to participate in Naval Exercise Malabar 21 with Quad nations today

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI file photo)

Congress to fight 2022 polls in Punjab under Amarinder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Telangana minister Malla Reddy's brother held at gambling den

Telangana also uses the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974, which defines gambling as an act of betting or wagering for money and prohibits the use of land-based premises for making profits or gains on gambling. (Representational image)

Grandson stuffs grandpa’s body in fridge for 3 days

Nikhil said he had no money to conduct the final rites of his grandfather. — DC Image

Family tries to bury infant, case registered

News

Nine Iranians arrested for illegal stay in Chennai, police recover fake Aadhaar cards

The arrested included three women and all the nine were staying in resorts at the sea-side town of Kovalam near here, a city police press release said. (Representational image)

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband arrested in porn case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->