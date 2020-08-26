Odisha woman ends life after daughter's morphed photos go viral

Jajpur (Odisha): A 48-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Odisha's Jajpur district after morphed pictures of her daughter went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Banapur village in the Jajpur town police district on Monday night, an officer said.

Based on a police complaint lodged by the woman's family, two persons have been arrested for uploading the morphed images on social media, he said.

Subhankar Dalei (24), a resident of the Boulanga area in Balasore district, was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl during which he clicked some photographs of her, the officer said.

"When the girl refused to establish a physical relationship with Dalei, he allegedly morphed her photographs and uploaded them on Facebook by creating a fake profile in her name," Jajpur town police station officer-in-charge, Manas Ranjan Chakra, said.

After the images went viral on social media, the girl came to know of it from a friend and then informed her family members, following which her mother allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of their house, he said.

The accused persons, including Jayadev Dalei who allegedly assisted the main accused in committing the crime, have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and POCSO Act, the officer added.