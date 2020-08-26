155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Crime 26 Aug 2020 Odisha woman ends li ...
Nation, Crime

Odisha woman ends life after daughter's morphed photos go viral

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2020, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 5:03 pm IST
The boyfriend of the young woman has been taken into custody
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Jajpur (Odisha): A 48-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Odisha's Jajpur district after morphed pictures of her daughter went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Banapur village in the Jajpur town police district on Monday night, an officer said.

 

Based on a police complaint lodged by the woman's family, two persons have been arrested for uploading the morphed images on social media, he said.

Subhankar Dalei (24), a resident of the Boulanga area in Balasore district, was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl during which he clicked some photographs of her, the officer said.

"When the girl refused to establish a physical relationship with Dalei, he allegedly morphed her photographs and uploaded them on Facebook by creating a fake profile in her name," Jajpur town police station officer-in-charge, Manas Ranjan Chakra, said.

 

After the images went viral on social media, the girl came to know of it from a friend and then informed her family members, following which her mother allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of their house, he said.

The accused persons, including Jayadev Dalei who allegedly assisted the main accused in committing the crime, have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and POCSO Act, the officer added. 

...
Tags: facebook blackmail, facebook crime, facebook morphed pictures, facebook suicide
Location: India, Odisha, Balasore


Latest From Nation

Sonia Gandhi's zoom meeting with Opposition CMs.

Sonia Gandhi pitches for Opposition unity against Modi sarkar

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties got together and discussed the issue of GST compensation to states. (ANI Photo)

CMs of opposition parties unite against Centre for undermining states' rights

Representational image.

Any further delay in JEE, NEET will have serious repercussions: IIT-Delhi director

A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking payment of salary to doctors, health workers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Some of the stuff for the Pulwama bomb was ordered on Amazon, says NIA chargesheet

File photo of the scene of attack on a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019. (PTI)

An insincere apology would amount to contempt of my conscience: Prashant Bhushan

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI file)

Pakistan violates ceasefire, Army retaliates

Security personnel patrol the streets at Lal Chowk Srinagar. — PTI photo

Three killed in police firing at KG Halli after mob goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

A mob in front of the Pulikeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence. — DC photo

Minister G Kishan Reddy's website hacked

Union minister of state for home affairs, G Kishan Reddy. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham