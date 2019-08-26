UP man bites mother-in-laws nose, father slits her ear in dowry dispute

A woman’s husband and father-in-law thrashed her parents in Nakatia area in Bareilly on Sunday as a dowry dispute was going on between two families. (Representational Image)

Bareilly: A woman’s husband and father-in-law thrashed her parents in Nakatia area in Bareilly on Sunday as a dowry dispute was going on between two families.

The injured woman was taken to the district hospital, from where she has been referred to Delhi for surgery reported news agency IANS.

According to police reports, a year ago, Chand Bi, daughter of Gantha Rehman, a fourth-class employee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), was married to Bareilly property dealer Mohammed Ashfaq.

Rehman gave a dowry worth Rs 10 lakh to his daughter, but after Chand Bi gave birth to a baby her in-laws started demanding Rs 5 lakh more. When Rehman refused, Ashfaq thrashed Chand Bi.

Hearing about this, Rehman rushed to his daughter’s home with his wife Gulshan, to talk to Ashfaq and his family. During the argument, Ashfaq, his father Izhaar and other family members started thrashing Rehman and Gulshan.

Ashfaq bit Gulshan’s nose, while Izhaar slit her ear with a knife, after which the father-son duo escaped, leaving Gulshan unconscious. The police was informed and they rushed Gulshan to hospital.

An FIR has been registered at Bareilly Cantonment police station under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of trust).

“On getting information of the incident, we took the victims to hospital and ensured their first aid. An FIR has been registered against five identified and one unidentified persons, and the accused will be arrested soon,” said station House Officer Avanish Singh Yadav.