Jharkhand woman stripped, hair chopped off over suspicion of illicit relationship

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 9:06 am IST
The victim alleged that her 22-year-old nephew had been taking advantage of her for the last three months in her husband's absence.
Koderma: In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew, in Koderma district of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.

The woman alleged that she had revealed her nephew's advances to some women of Dengodih village but instead of helping her, a women panchayat was called on August 21, where she was beaten and her hair was chopped off.

 

A case was registered on the woman's complaint.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was dragged out of her house and brought before the panchayat comprising mostly women, to punish her.

The victim alleged that her 22-year-old nephew had been taking advantage of her for the last three months in her husband's absence.

Eleven people have been identified for their involvement in the case, Koderma SP M Tamil Vanjan said.

However, no arrest has been made so far and the police are investigating the matter.

...
