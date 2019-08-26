Nation Crime 26 Aug 2019 Elderly couple commi ...
Nation, Crime

Elderly couple commits suicide, blames neglect by son, daughter-in-law

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
The elderly couple was suffering from medical issues.
Swarnamurthy was bedridden with some ailments while Krishnamurthy was suffering from depression, the family members claimed. (Photo: Representational)
 Swarnamurthy was bedridden with some ailments while Krishnamurthy was suffering from depression, the family members claimed. (Photo: Representational)

Bengaluru: An elderly couple, suffering from medical issues allegedly committed suicide in their house here, police said on Monday.

An alleged suicide note found from the spot blamed the couple's son and daughter-in-law for their neglect and cited that as the reason behind taking the extreme step.

 

"The elderly duo Swarnamurthy and Krishnamurthy committed suicide at their house in Girinagar. A note has been found in the room blaming their son and daughter-in-law for their neglect which forced them into depression," police officials at the Girinagar police station told ANI here.

Swarnamurthy was bedridden with some ailments while Krishnamurthy was suffering from depression, the family members claimed.

The duo committed suicide on Saturday, their son and the daughter-in-law who both are software engineers were at the office when they took the step.

The son informed the police after returning from the office. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

...
Tags: suicide, depression
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Dharmendra Pradhan's swipe at Gandhi came in response to a question on the former Congress president's constant attack on the government over the situation in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Rahul isolated within Congress over stand on Kashmir: BJP

Singh said that the Navy is observing Chinese movement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (Photo: ANI)

Indian Navy receives intelligence about JeM preparing for underwater attack

Ozukum clarified that he was speaking from his own personal experience and was not trying to be the voice of other states. (Photo: ANI)

Learning Hindi will prove beneficial for people of our state: Nagaland PWD Minister

He will be produced at a court in the Surat district in relation with a sedition case. (Photo: Representational image)

Surat police arrests Naxal leader Kobad Ghandy in connection with 2010 case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Viral: Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' dance with Prabhas is unmissable; watch

Prabhas and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Woman steals stroller from shop, forgets her baby behind

‘I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,’ store owner Enelio Ortega said. (Photo: Facebook | @bambibabystore)
 

Bihar violinist raves about PM Narendra Modi's appreciation for music

Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist, had received a telephone call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informing him that he had been chosen for performing at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the Prime Minister. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Police busts international syndicate of fake Indian currency, one arrested

Photo: Representative image

Court extends CBI remand of P Chidambaram by 4 days

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

UP man bites mother-in-laws nose, father slits her ear in dowry dispute

A woman’s husband and father-in-law thrashed her parents in Nakatia area in Bareilly on Sunday as a dowry dispute was going on between two families. (Representational Image)

Bihar: 2 killed in firing over land in Sitamarhi

Police personnel have reached the spot. Further details are awaited. (Photo: Representational)

Father rapes, impregnates minor daughter in Rajasthan, arrested

Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested a man from Ajmer district for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham