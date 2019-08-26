Nation Crime 26 Aug 2019 Anant Singh sent to ...
Anant Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with recovery of AK-47

Published Aug 26, 2019, 8:22 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 8:22 am IST
The Mokama MLA was on run since an AK-47 rifle with 26 rounds of live ammunition and grenade were recovered from his residence on August 16.
A court in Barh has remanded Independent MLA Anant Singh to 14-days judicial custody in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence. (Photo: File)
 A court in Barh has remanded Independent MLA Anant Singh to 14-days judicial custody in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence. (Photo: File)

Patna: A court in Barh has remanded Independent MLA Anant Singh to 14-days judicial custody in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence here.

Singh was produced before the court amid tight security on Sunday. The police did not allow his supporters to come near the court premises.

 

He was later lodged in Beur jail.

The Mokama MLA was on the run since an AK-47 rifle with 26 rounds of live ammunition and grenade were recovered from his residence on August 16. He surrendered before Saket Court in New Delhi on August 23.

A Delhi court had on Saturday granted two-day transit remand of the MLA to Bihar Police.

He was brought to Patna on Sunday morning from the national capital.

An FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act.

