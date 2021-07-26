Nation Crime 26 Jul 2021 Mumbai Crime Branch ...
Mumbai Crime Branch seizes Raj Kundra's bank accounts in Kanpur

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
As many crores of Rupees had been deposited in these two bank accounts, said the SBI officials
 Police escort arrested Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. (AFP)

Kanpur: In relation to the pornography racket case, Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday had directed to seize two State Bank accounts of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra at Kanpur, said State Bank Of India officials.

As many crores of Rupees had been deposited in these two bank accounts, added the SBI officials.

 

After the bank accounts were seized on Sunday, there was another matter related to Kundra that came to light. Arvind Srivastava ran the production company of Raj Kundra and the money was being transferred to Arvind Srivastava's wife Harshita, informed the sources.

While talking to ANI, Arvind's father NP Srivastava who lives in the Shyam Nagar region said, "In the last two years, Arvind has not come home and he sends money from time to time in the name of household expenses "

In February 2021, Mumbai Crime Branch issues a lookout notice for Arvind, said NP Srivastava.

 

However, Arvind's father said that he does not know anything about Arvind's work or money being transferred to Harshita's bank account.
A day after four employees of Raj Kundra turned into witnesses against him in the Pornography Racket case.

...
