Nation, Crime

Thudum Debba lodges complaint against director Ram Gopal Verma

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 26, 2022, 10:21 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 10:32 am IST
The leaders of Thudum Debba demanded the police to register a case against Ram Gopal Verma under SC and ST Atrocity ( Prevention ) Act
 Ram Gopal Verma— DC file image

ADILABAD: Thudum Debba leaders filed a complaint with Adilabad Two Town police SI Vishnu on Saturday against cine director Ram Gopal Verma for tweeting an insulting post to Adivasi Droupadi Murmu, the NDA Presidential candidate.

The leaders of Thudum Debba demanded the police to register a case against Ram Gopal Verma under SC and ST Atrocity ( Prevention ) Act and asked Ram Gopal Verma to tender an unconditional apology to the Adivasis and Droupadi Murmu. The Adivasi leaders said that Ram Gopal Verma mentioned Pandavas and Kauravas while taking the name of Droupadi Murmu.

A team from Thudum Debba led by its district president Godam Ganesh lodged a complaint with the police and warned to intensify their agitation if Ram Gopal Verma failed to tender an unconditional apology to Droupadi Murmu and the Adivasis of the country.

Tags: thudum debba, film director ram gopal verma, insulting tweet on adivasi droupadi murmu
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


