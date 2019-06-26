Hyderabad: Man beheads cousin for job

Gadwal inspector Hanumanthu, said C. Raju had got the village revenue assistant’s job on compassionate grounds after his father Tayanna died two years ago.

Hyderabad: In broad daylight, C. Raju, the village revenue assistant of Ryalampadu, was beheaded by his cousin on Tuesday morning who wanted his job.

Gadwal inspector Hanumanthu, said C. Raju had got the village revenue assistant’s job on compassionate grounds after his father Tayanna died two years ago. The government increased the salary to Rs 10,000.

Raju’s cousin grew jealous and began prompting Raju to quit the job so that he can take it up.

On several occasions, Raju and Venkatesham quarrelled over it but were pacified by village elders.

On Tuesday, at about 8 am, when Raju was sitting on his bike parked at a temple, Venkatesham attacked him with a sickle from the behind.

“Venkatesham hit Raju with a sickle on the neck and the head got decapitated,” said Mr Hanumanthu.