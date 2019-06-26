Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 26 Jun 2019 Hyderabad: Man behea ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Man beheads cousin for job

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Raju’s cousin grew jealous and began prompting Raju to quit the job so that he can take it up.
Gadwal inspector Hanumanthu, said C. Raju had got the village revenue assistant’s job on compassionate grounds after his father Tayanna died two years ago.
 Gadwal inspector Hanumanthu, said C. Raju had got the village revenue assistant’s job on compassionate grounds after his father Tayanna died two years ago.

Hyderabad: In broad daylight, C. Raju, the village revenue assistant of Ryalampadu, was beheaded by his cousin on Tuesday morning who wanted his job.

Gadwal inspector Hanumanthu, said C. Raju had got the village revenue assistant’s  job on compassionate grounds after his father Tayanna died two years ago. The government increased the salary to Rs 10,000.

 

Raju’s cousin grew jealous and began prompting Raju to quit the job so that he can take it up.

On several occasions, Raju and Venkatesham quarrelled over it but were pacified by village elders.

On Tuesday, at about 8 am, when Raju was sitting on his bike parked at a temple, Venkatesham attacked him with a sickle from the behind.

“Venkatesham hit Raju with a sickle on the neck and the head got decapitated,” said Mr Hanumanthu.

...
Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The court gave the State Election Commission 30 days to hold elections after the pre-poll process is completed.

HC gives Telangana 149 days to conduct municipal polls

According to a GHMC official, the civic body has instructed ground level staff to remove old compound walls, take precautionary measures needed for sloped terrain, and shift those living in huts and temporary structures on the side of retaining walls to other areas.

Hyderabad: Civic body to fill cellar excavations

N. Chandrababu Naidu

AP cuts security of N Chandrababu Naidu family

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Collect Rs 9 crore loss from Naidu: Dadi Veerabhadra Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

Funnily enough, shortly after the fight, Siyal took his seat on the panel again beside Imtiaz. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

The US sanctions targeting top Iranian statesmen come after the downing of a US drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

Karisma Kapoor in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Greater Noida: Man killed, 4 injured after bike collides with car

The deceased was on the motorcycle with two other men, while two persons were sitting in the car when the speeding vehicles collided on a service road near a filling station around 6.30 pm, a police official said. (Representional Image)

Telangana: 34-year-old man hacked to death by relative

The body was shifted to the local government hospital for postmortem. (Representional Image)

47-yr-old Dehradun man arrested for raping his 16-yr-old daughter for a year

The accused was arrested and the survivor was rescued by police on Saturday after receiving information about the same from members of child welfare committee (CWC). (Representational Image)

Foreign currency worth Rs 99.5 lakh seized at Anna International Airport

AIU also revealed that the passenger informed them that he had received the currency from an unknown person in the aerobridge area. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan: One-year-old dies of choking, parents blame each other for infant's muder

Devendra, a 40-year-old engineer, married to Maya two years ago. (Photo: Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham