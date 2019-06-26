Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 26 Jun 2019 Delhi man bludgeons ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi man bludgeons friend as he wanted to marry his wife, arrested

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 9:39 am IST
The police is investigating the role of deceased's wife or any other person in the case.
The accused Gulkesh, on the intervening night of June 24-25 called his friend Dalbir, 30, and took him to the railway track near Zakhira and hit him on the head with a brick, rendering him unconscious. (Representational Image)
 The accused Gulkesh, on the intervening night of June 24-25 called his friend Dalbir, 30, and took him to the railway track near Zakhira and hit him on the head with a brick, rendering him unconscious. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Police on Tuesday arrested a man, who was desperate to marry the wife of his friend, allegedly bludgeoned him with a brick and left him unconscious on a railway track here.

The accused Gulkesh, on the intervening night of June 24-25 called his friend Dalbir, 30, and took him to the railway track near Zakhira and hit him on the head with a brick, rendering him unconscious.

 

Later, the accused threw the body of the Dalbir on the railway track so that it could be cut into pieces, a police release said.

After committing the crime, Gulkesh called the police and alleged that the body of an acquaintance of his was lying on the railway track near Prem Nagar Phatak, Rama Road.

During preliminary investigation, Gulkesh made all-out efforts to mislead the police.

"During interrogation, his mobile phone was checked and on the basis of call records, he broke down and disclosed that he had illicit relation with the wife of the deceased. He wanted to marry Pooja (name changed) the wife of deceased, but the wife of the deceased was not willing to marry with him although she also liked him. Therefore, in order to get married with the wife of the deceased, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the deceased," the police release said.

The police is investigating the role of deceased's wife or any other person in the case.

...
Tags: delhi crime, murder
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Miinster Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

UP: 7 encounters in less than 24 hours; 1 killed, 6 arrested

Nominations will start on July 8 and withdrawals can be made till July 11. The results will be announced on July 18 itself. (Photo: PTI | File)

Election to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu on July 18

Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani in Amethi, which was considered a stronghold of the party. (Photo: File)

Youth Congress workers to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Trilochan Mukhopadhyay, a TMC booth president on the outskirts of district headquarter town Suri, returned the amount to 141 people, from whom he had taken for providing them jobs under the MGNREGA scheme. (Photo: PTI)

Protests force TMC leader to return Rs 2.25 lakh taken as 'cut money'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This BMW electric motorcycle concept is what fantasies are made of

Showcased at the brand’s NextGen event in Munich, the Vision DC Roadster incorporates the iconic styling of BMW’s two-cylinder boxer engine and places a battery inside.
 

Tata Nexon gets new features; prices hiked

The Nexon now retails for Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

The ordinance says e-cigarette products sold in shops or online in San Francisco would need approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, which none currently has. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

Funnily enough, shortly after the fight, Siyal took his seat on the panel again beside Imtiaz. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Chennai: 3 arrested for stealing goats

Investigations with the men revealed that they would slaughter the goat and sell them on an online website. A case was registered against the duo and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Greater Noida: Man killed, 4 injured after bike collides with car

The deceased was on the motorcycle with two other men, while two persons were sitting in the car when the speeding vehicles collided on a service road near a filling station around 6.30 pm, a police official said. (Representional Image)

Telangana: 34-year-old man hacked to death by relative

The body was shifted to the local government hospital for postmortem. (Representional Image)

47-yr-old Dehradun man arrested for raping his 16-yr-old daughter for a year

The accused was arrested and the survivor was rescued by police on Saturday after receiving information about the same from members of child welfare committee (CWC). (Representational Image)

Foreign currency worth Rs 99.5 lakh seized at Anna International Airport

AIU also revealed that the passenger informed them that he had received the currency from an unknown person in the aerobridge area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham