6-year-old Andhra boy allegedly sexually abused by cousins

Hyderabad: A 6-year-old boy was sexually abused by two of his cousins for over two months in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Following the allegation, the two boys have been detained. The incident was reported to the police by the boy's father through a video he took of his son narrating the ordeal.

The incident began in April during the child's school break, reports NDTV. Nobody caught onto what was happening initially as the father was away the whole day for work; while his mother was busy with his younger brother. During this time, the boy would spend time with his older cousins who lived on the floor below and had invited him to play with them.

Soon after, however, the parents began to notice changes in his behaviour.

"He didn't want to talk or interact. I noticed the change and got worried," the father confided.

He ultimately persuaded his son to tell him what was wrong and recorded the statement. The video shows the boy revealing that his cousins would do "all sorts of things with him, repeatedly, whenever they got a chance". He was also threatened with physical harm as well as to his family should he ever confess as to what was happening.

The incident has been reported to the Nellore police. The father has also shown the video of his son's admission to the police chief.

Following the report, the two boys were presented in court on Tuesday.

The father said that he had been approached by the parent of the older of the two accused. He added that he had stood firm in his decision, telling them, "If you can forgive anyone who does this to your child, I will too."

The grandmother of the two accused boys, who is a retired government employee, however did not agree. According to the report she stated, "Boys will do these things. What is there to report to police?"