Nation Crime 26 May 2021 WhatsApp sues Indian ...
Nation, Crime

WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

REUTERS
Published May 26, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Updated May 26, 2021, 11:20 am IST
The WhatsApp complaint cites a 2017 Supreme Court ruling supporting privacy in a case known as Puttaswamy
The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants. (Photo: PTI)
 The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Government of India seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook unit to break privacy protections, sources said.

The lawsuit asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it.

 

While the law requires WhatsApp to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing, the company says it cannot do that alone in practice. Because messages are end-to-end encrypted, to comply with the law WhatsApp says it would have break encryption for receivers, as well as "originators", of messages.

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google parent Alphabet, and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

Tensions grew after a police visit to Twitter’s offices earlier this week. The micro-blogging service had labelled posts by a spokesman for the dominant party and others as containing “manipulated media”, saying forged content was included.

 

The government has also pressed the tech companies to remove not only what it has described as misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country, but also some criticism of the government’s response to the crisis, which is claiming thousands of lives daily.

The response of the companies to the new rules has been a subject of intense speculation since they were unveiled in February, 90 days before they were slated to go into effect.

The Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, promulgated by the ministry of information technology, designates "significant social media intermediaries" as standing to lose protection from lawsuits and criminal prosecution if they fail to adhere to the code.

 

WhatsApp, its parent Facebook and tech rivals have all invested heavily in India. But company officials worry privately that increasingly heavy-handed regulation by the Modi government could jeopardize those prospects.

Among the new rules are requirements that big social media firms appoint Indian citizens to key compliance roles, remove content within 36 hours of a legal order, and set up a mechanism to respond to complaints. They must also use automated processes to take down pornography.

Facebook has said that it agrees with most of the provisions but is still looking to negotiate some aspects. Twitter, which has come under the most fire for failing to take down posts by government critics, declined to comment.

 

Some in the industry are hoping for a delay in the introduction of the new rules while such objections are heard.

The WhatsApp complaint cites a 2017 Supreme Court ruling supporting privacy in a case known as Puttaswamy.

The court found then that privacy must be preserved except in cases where legality, necessity and proportionality all weighed against it. WhatsApp argues that the law fails all three of those tests, starting with the lack of explicit parliamentary backing.

Experts have backed WhatsApp's arguments.

“The new traceability and filtering requirements may put an end to end-to-end encryption in India,” Stanford Internet Observatory scholar Riana Pfefferkorn wrote in March.

 

Other court challenges to the new rules are already pending in Delhi and elsewhere.

In one, journalists argue that the extension of technology regulations to digital publishers, including the imposition of decency and taste standards, is unsupported by the underlying law.

...
Tags: whatsapp, facebook, twitter app
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Beneficiaries wait in a long queue for Covid-19 vaccination in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka's global tender for vaccines get response from 2 firms to supply Sputnik

The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on the social media platforms. (Photo: PTI)

IMA serves defamation notice on Ramdev

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait holds a black flag during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Protest flags and marches as farmers observe 'black day' to mark 6 months of stir

People queue up for coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

The girl's body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Covid deaths go uncounted as kin take bodies against medical advice in AP

This practice is very much prevalent in rural areas where family members take patients to hospitals in critical stage, and return with them when told there are no beds, oxygen or other facilities. (Representational Image/AFP)

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

Hyderabadi thrashed by US consulate staffer over car deal

While the brothers were waiting outside the Consulate by the car, Kaminsky came charging at them with an iron baton and beat them up, causing bleeding injuries, complaint alleged. — Representational image/PTI

RSS worker murder: 8 SDPI activists held in Kerala

Tension had been brewing in the area following a march organised by the SDPI recently in protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Kerala visit. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham