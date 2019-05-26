Cricket World Cup 2019

Taxi driver held for raping minor girl in Dungarpur in Rajasthan

ANI
Published May 26, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 11:56 am IST
The girl is under medical supervision. (Photo: Representational)
 The girl is under medical supervision. (Photo: Representational)

Dungarpur: A taxi driver was held for raping a minor girl who was returning home after selling vegetables in Dungarpur district in Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, it said.

 

"Seven-eight teams have been formed to deal with the case. The girl is under medical supervision," Dungarpur circle officer Chandmal Singaria said.

According to the police, the 12-year-old victim was waiting for a taxi to return to her home under limits of Varda police station after selling vegetables in Dungarpur city.

A taxi driver got the girl onboard his vehicle on pretext of dropping her home, he stopped the vehicle at a secluded place around 10 km far from the city and raped her. The accused then returned to the city and dropped her near the bus stand.

The girl informed her family members who rushed her to a hospital here. Later the police were also informed.

Tags: rape, taxi
Location: India, Rajasthan


