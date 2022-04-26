Nation Crime 26 Apr 2022 Cocaine capsules wor ...
Nation, Crime

Cocaine capsules worth Rs 11crore ejected from Tanzanian national caught at airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2022, 11:38 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 11:38 pm IST
DRI intercepted the passenger while he arrived from Johannesburg via Dubai by an Emirates flight on April 21
A 44-year-old Tanzanian national was caught carrying 1,157 grams of the contraband worth Rs 11.57 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 A 44-year-old Tanzanian national was caught carrying 1,157 grams of the contraband worth Rs 11.57 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: In one of the largest seizures of cocaine by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) here, a 44-year-old Tanzanian national was caught carrying 1,157 grams of the contraband worth Rs  11.57 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

DRI, based on data analysis and intelligence gathering, intercepted the male passenger while he arrived from Johannesburg via Dubai by an Emirates flight on April 21.

 

“Upon questioning, he revealed that he had ingested capsules of cocaine and purged 22 of them at the airport. He urgently sought medical assistance and was hospitalized. In the next five days, he ejected 57 more capsules. These capsules carrying the contraband were covered with transparent adhesive tape,” officials said.

The passenger was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.

“It was revealed he swallowed these capsules in Pretoria prior to his journey to India. “He was supposed to purge them over a period of 3-4 days and hand them over to someone here,” officials said.

 

...
Tags: rajiv gandhi international airport (rgi), directorate of revenue intelligence (dri), cocaine
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Osmania University. (DC Image)

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

After the establishment of a separate High Court for Telangana on January 1, 2019, the special pay increment was announced to them. (PTI Photo)

Pay special increment to govt staff: Telangana HC

The petitioner said that despite the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), no action had been taken to comply with the solid waste management rules. (File Image)

Telangana HC rejects PIL on pollution in lakes

SHE teams introduced here in 2014 are winning praise for their efforts at rescuing girls facing harassment on various social media platforms.

SHE teams handled over 10,000 cases and rescued girls from harm's way, says ACP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Farmers hope to get justice: Rakesh Tikait on cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

More buildings bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh

BJP Yuva Morcha members burn an effigy of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his tweet on Khargone violence, in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo)

Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post

A security personnel stands next to a damaged vehicle after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI)

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, probe underway

The breach has been reported on certain WhatsApp groups, the defence sources told (Representational image: PTI)

Major terror strike ahead of PM's Jammu visit foiled

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, arrives at the site of an attack in Jammu, India, Friday, April. 22, 2022. Six suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer were killed in two separate armed clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disputed region.(AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->