Nation, Crime

Two killed in 6 encounters by Uttar Pradesh police in a day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:53 am IST
In the second encounter, Rahul sustained gunshot injuries in an exchange in Ghaziabad.
According to the spokesman, the Noida police, on Sunday morning, killed a wanted criminal Shravan Chaudhary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 According to the spokesman, the Noida police, on Sunday morning, killed a wanted criminal Shravan Chaudhary. (Photo: Pixabay)

Lucknow: The UP police went trigger happy on Sunday, carrying out six encounters in western UP in which two criminals were gunned down and 16 arrested.

According to the spokesman, the Noida police, on Sunday morning, killed a wanted criminal Shravan Chaudhary. Shravan was killed in an exchange of fire and one AK 47 and one SBBL gun were recovered from him.

 

In the second encounter, Rahul sustained gunshot injuries in an exchange in Ghaziabad.

Tags: uttar pradesh police, encounters
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




