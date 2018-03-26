Gold worth Rs 45 lakh seized from three women at Kempegowda International Airport

The officials claimed that 1.5 kg of gold worth Rs 45 lakh was seized from them.

Bengaluru: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport arrested three people for smuggling gold by concealing it in their sandals, clips, wheat flour and as decoration on the veil.

The officials claimed that 1.5 kg of gold worth Rs 45 lakh was seized from them. Two women flying from Sudan were detained on suspicion and after being subjected to a detailed check, the customs officials found 1 kg of gold worth Rs Rs 30 lakh in wheat flour packets. The women had smuggled the gold after putting it in different wheat flour packets.

The officials seized all the flour packets and arrested the two women. In another incident, a Dubai-based woman was arrested after the customs officials found gold concealed in her hair clips and sandals. Subjected to a detailed check, the officials found that the little balls on her veil were of gold and were glued to smuggle it easily.

All the seized gold from the woman was 500 gm which is worth Rs 15 lakh.