Nation, Crime

Techie murder: Girl’s involvement under probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 7:23 am IST
Hyderabad: Police are probing the girl’s involvement in the brutal triangular love murder of Neravat Naveen on February 22, who was missing from February 17 and whose vital organs were removed by the accused Hari Hara Krishna who sent their images to the girl.

Strangely when Naveen’s friend Mahipal called the girl, Niharika, on her mobile on February 18, and asked about the whereabouts of Naveen, she was reportedly rude to him and said Naveen did not use any mobile phone.

Dr Prabhakar, Krishna’s father, said, “I do not understand. The girl, who had a seven-year relationship with Naveen, had herself called my son last November.”

Krishna’s father said that he did not know anything about the girl earlier. Three months ago, Dr Prabhakar said, he came to know that the girl had struck up a friendship with Krishna to provoke Nveen.

Krishna, in his confession, stated that he was planning to kill Naveen for the past three months, when the girl came into his life, police officials said.

Naveen, Krishna and the girl had completed intermediate from a junior college in Dilsukhnagar. Naveen and the girl had a relationship for the past seven years, but she had distanced herself from him of late.

“Krishna has been sent to 14 days remand. I am sure the actual facts and reasons behind Naveen’s murder will come out. I apologise to Naveen’s parents on behalf of my son. The police will get technical evidence about those who had helped Krishna,” Dr Prabhakar said, adding that he had asked Krishna to surrender before Abdullapurmet police on February 24.

Meanwhile, Krishna’s elder brother Mukesh Krishna, who was also involved in a murder case, died by suicide on June 15, 2011.

“The technical evidence from the mobile phones of Krishna and Naveen will give us a clear picture. If we get any evidence against anybody involved or conspiring the murder we will nab them. If required we will also take Krishna into police custody,” a police officer said.

Tags: commits suicide, hyderabad police, telangana police, abdullapurmet police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


