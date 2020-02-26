Nation Crime 26 Feb 2020 KAS question paper c ...
KAS question paper copied from Pak civil services exam

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2020, 11:23 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 11:25 am IST
The KAS exam conducted by the Kerala PSC on February 22 contained certain questions which were copied from the 2001 Pak civil service exams
A Congress legislator has alleged that some questions of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) exam was copied from the Civil Service examination of Pakistan, a charge dismissed by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

PSC chairman M K Sakeer said similar questions on same subjects might appear anywhere and the questionnaire was prepared by academicians.

 

The MLA, P T Thomas, on Tuesday posted a video alleging that the KAS exam conducted by the Kerala PSC on February 22 contained certain questions which were copied from the 2001 Pakistan civil service exams.

Dismissing the charge, Sakeer said: “Similar questions on same subject might appear in the questionnaires prepared by various academicians.

So it's not fair to say that the questions were copied from any Pakistan exams and all.”

Thomas has alleged that six questions in the Public Administration section of the KAS exam was copied.

“This is a serious lapse on behalf of the government on preparing the questions. A comprehensive probe must be ordered into the incident.

Six questions from the Pakistan civil service exam of 2001 was copied directly for the KAS exam,” Thomas said in a video post on Facebook.

The PSC is also under attack following allegations that a set of questions in the KAS exam was copied directly from the guide of a private coaching centre in the state.

Around 3.40 lakh candidates appeared for the first KAS examination in the state, which was held at 1,535 centres across Kerala on February 22, to select candidates for top administrative posts in the state government.

Tags: kerala administrative service
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
