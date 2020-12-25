Nation Crime 25 Dec 2020 Protest over police ...
Nation, Crime

Protest over police failure as missing Dalit girl found murdered

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 25, 2020, 12:40 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2020, 12:40 am IST
Activists demanded suspension of a town circle inspector for his failure to adequately respond to the complaint by girl’s mother
SC/ST associations, student organisations and political parties staged protests in various parts of Anantapur, demanding justice to the family.
  SC/ST associations, student organisations and political parties staged protests in various parts of Anantapur, demanding justice to the family.

ANANTAPUR: Protests erupted across the state on Thursday over the brutal killing of a Dalit girl and the police failure to initiate necessary action. Activists demanded suspension of a town circle inspector for his failure to adequately respond to a complaint by the girl’s mother when the girl went missing.

The girl was allegedly killed by a youth, Rajesh from Anantapur, after she spurned his attempts to court her. Rajesh and his friend Karthik have been arrested, police said.

 

 SC/ST associations, student organisations and political parties staged protests in various parts of Anantapur, demanding justice to the family. Collector Gandham Chandrudu, MP T Rangaiah and urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy were among those who paid homage to Snehalatha's mortal remains at Ashok Nagar in Anantapur. The collector promised a job for a member of the deceased girl’s family and directed the Anantapur RDO to supply groceries to the home for three months at government expense.

MRPS leader MS Raju demanded action against the accused. SC-ST associations demanded that inspector Prathap Reddy be suspended over his harsh response to the parents when they went to the station to lodge a “missing” complaint.

 

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia for the family. Leader of Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu said the party would
support the bereaved family. State Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma expressed her anguish to the parents of deceased Snehalatha.

...
Tags: anantapur rape case, dalit girl rape and murder, protest
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Telangana high court on Thursday ordered completion of the process for elections to the board of directors at the Mahesh Co-operative Bank Ltd (Representational image:DC)

Mahesh bank polls: Court asks Returning Officer to complete counting

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao(C). (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

KCR plans big revamp at helms of party, government

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala on the opening day of the shrine post lockdown in Tirupati. (PTI)

Vaikunta dwara darshanam from today: TTD Chairman

The government as custodian of the lands would take back all the encroached land, Vijay Sai Reddy said. (Representational image)

Vijay Sai exposes TDP MLA’s land encroachments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

NCB officials claim Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash untraceable

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash

AP CM Jagan urges court to hear CBI cases

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

Nine detained in Gujarat for cutting birthday cake with sword

The video, in which the main accused, identified as Dev Badshah, is seen cutting 11 cakes with a sword to celebrate his birthday, has gone viral on social media, the official from Bapunagar police station said.(Photo: Pinterest)

Journalist found dead on railway track in UP's Unnao, FIR against police officer

The family members of the journalist, Suraj Pande, have also alleged that he was killed and his body thrown on the railway track in Sadar Kotwali area Thursday evening.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 10 years in jail in two more cases

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham