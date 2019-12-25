Nation Crime 25 Dec 2019 Hang me for it: Hary ...
Nation, Crime

Hang me for it: Haryana woman confesses she killed husband, hands letter to minister

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 9:30 am IST
A post-mortem then had found nothing suspicious, police said, adding that a case has now been registered based on the letter.
In the letter, Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was an alcoholic. (Photo: Representational)
 In the letter, Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was an alcoholic. (Photo: Representational)

Ambala: A woman in Ambala handed over a letter to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, "confessing" she killed her police officer-husband two and a half years back and saying that she wanted to be hanged for the crime, officials said on Tuesday.

A post-mortem then had found nothing suspicious, police said, adding that a case has now been registered based on the letter.

 

Sunil Kumari, widow of late Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rohtas Singh, met the home minister on Monday at his residence when he was listing public grievances and handed him the letter, Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jorwal said.

In the letter, Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was an alcoholic, the official said.

According to the letter, on July 15, 2017, the late ASI reached home heavily drunk and started abusing her, during which he fell down. He was about to vomit after the fall when Kumari gagged him with a piece of cloth, Jorwal said.

The man apparently choked on food particles. He was taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The woman further wrote that she never spoke a word about this to anyone and has been suffering from guilt, the official said.

Vij said the woman gave him the letter and asked him to have her hanged for the crime she had committed.

The woman was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section of the Indian Penal Code in the Mahesh Nagar police station.

Later, she was arrested and handed over to the Mahila Police station for further investigation, the SP said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: anil vij, haryana crime, murder
Location: India, Punjab, Abohar


Latest From Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: ANI)

PM, President pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

'Gandhiji was also of the opinion that India should grant citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan,' Rupani said. (Photo: File)

Muslims have 150 countries to go but Hindus only have India: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Shah said that information obtained through NPR cannot be used for NRC which was a separate process. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi was right, no talk on pan-India NRC right now: Amit Shah

These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

J&K: Home Ministry orders withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Seven killed, three injured in two separate accidents

A tempo collided head-on with a tanker near Malhai village, killing four people, including the tempo driver, on the spot and injuring two others. (Photo: Representational)

Woman commits suicide as her ex-boyfriend posts objectionable pictures on Facebook

The man opened a fake account on Facebook and posted objectionable photographs of the woman on it. (Photo: Representational)

FIR against BJP MP KP Yadav for false claims

Police booked Yadav and his son Sarthak under sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 181 (false affirmation to public servant authorized to administer an oath), and 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use unlawful power) of Indian Penal Code for providing wrong statement on his income to claim OBC certificate, in-charge of Kotwali police station under district headquarters of Ashok Nagar said on Monday.

Hyderabad: Constable ‘slaps’ complainant

The trouble mongers left the place in the meanwhile and Siva Krishna informed the police about it. The trouble-makers returned, and Siva Krishna called the police.

Hyderabad: Labourer held for theft

Dasharath took the victim N. Indiramma, to an isolated spot in the jurisdiction of the Pahadi Shareef police and attempted to snatch the ornaments she was wearing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham