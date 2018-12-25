Hyderabad: Spiritual leader cheats people of Rs 60crore, nabbed

Hyderabad: Spiritual motivator E. Kumar Girish Singh, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, who floated 30 shell companies to run a multi-level marketing business and cheated people to the tune of Rs 60 crore, was arrested by Rachakonda cyber crime police. Police also arrested his younger stepbrother E. Dileep Singh and recovered four cars including a Jaguar from him.

According to Rachakonda police, Girish Singh, 34, who studied up to intermediate at Nellore, claims to have an inclination towards spirituality since childhood. He started preaching spirituality and Dileep Singh started Advaita Spiritual Recharge Centre for Excellence (ASRCE) after moving to the city in 2012. Girish Singh recently married Divya, his follower.

Girish Singh started Dream Birdz Social Trade Company, where a person has to pay sums from Rs 1,100 to Rs 66,000 and get user identification to enter the website. The user will have to watch some advertisements every day and click on them. Each user has to enrol two persons and so on. Girish Singh promised to give Rs 1 crore to those depositing Rs 1 lakh in his company within a span of six months, if the user reaches the target level 10, by enrolling new customers in the scheme.

A city resident, Kodakandla Swapna, who was interested in spiritual preaching, got in touch with Girish Singh through one Ratna Saroja and joined ASRCE. Ms Swapna reportedly gave Rs 21.78 lakh to Girish Singh through Ratna to join as a member in the scheme, but did not receive the promised money even after one year.

Alleging that Girish Singh had collected huge amounts from hundreds of innocent people and failed to give them the promised money for the last one year, Ms Swapna lodged a complaint with cyber crime police of Rachakonda.

Police booked a case and arrested Girish Singh and his brother Dileep under the AP Protection of Depositors from Financial Establishment Act, Price Chits And Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act for cheating, criminal conspiracy and also under the IT Act on Monday. Rachakonda joint commissioner Sudheer Babu said, “The probe revealed that Girish’s and Divya spent Rs 3 crore on their marriage at Ramoji Film City. He collected between Rs 10,000 and Rs 2 lakh from those attending his classes. He has floated more than 30 shell companies, including a production house, airline, cryptocurrency, e-commerce sites, gold and diamond businesses, in his and his brother’s name. Girish Singh also collected about Rs 60 crore for Debentures, Dream Bridz, from the public.”