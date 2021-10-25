Nation Crime 25 Oct 2021 Kashmiri students at ...
Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab college post-Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Oct 25, 2021
A few students of the college, reportedly from UP, went on a rampage and allegedly damaged the hostel rooms of the Kashmiri students
Sangrur: Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab's Sangrur were allegedly attacked by a group of students following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Following the victory of Pakistan over India in yesterday's T20 World Cup match, a few students of the college, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, went on a rampage and allegedly damaged the hostel rooms of the Kashmiri students.

 

The video of the scuffle has gone viral on social media platforms.
Following the incident, the Kashmiri students reportedly uploaded a video on social media alleging that their rooms were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh as they barged into their rooms while they were watching the match. The Kashmiri students also urged people to support them.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

