Two workers from WB die at RAMCO Cements new factory

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 9:01 am IST
Two workers from West Bengal died while doing erection work for a new factory of the RAMCO cements near Kalvatala village in Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district — Representational Image/By Arrangement
 Two workers from West Bengal died while doing erection work for a new factory of the RAMCO cements near Kalvatala village in Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district — Representational Image/By Arrangement

ANANTAPUR: Two workers from West Bengal died while doing erection work for a new factory of the RAMCO cements near Kalvatala village in Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district on Sunday.

The deceased were Rahim, 26, and Suman, 23. They were part of a group of skilled labourers erecting a gallery to the conveyor belt of the factory.

The mishap occurred after some big ramps collapsed while the two were doing the work atop the main structure. They suffered serious injuries, fell from a height of over 100ft and died on the spot, police said.

Sources said chief minister Jagan Reddy was  scheduled to inaugurate the cement factory on September 28. A tense situation prevailed at the factory premises as the flock of workers staged a protest.

Police from Kolimigundla rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Banaganapalli government hospital for post mortem. The bodies would be shifted to the native places of the two deceased, police said.

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


