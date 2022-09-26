  
Girl attacked by stalker in Hyderabad's Osmania University

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2022, 1:35 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 9:09 am IST
 an 18-year-old girl stabbed her after she spurned a proposal from the accused (Photo: Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: A college dropout who was allegedly harassing an 18-year-old girl stabbed her after she spurned his proposal, on the Osmania University (OU) campus late on Saturday night. The girl received a deep injury on her left hand. The accused brought her to the place on the pretext of discussing their issue and attacked her, said police.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Ranjith, and a hunt is on to nab him, said L. Ramesh Naik, inspector at OU police station.

Police said the victim and the accused belong to Bholakpur in Musheerabad and have known each other from Intermediate, which they did together. The girl, who is pursuing graduation, is working part-time at a pharmacy store near her home. The accused is a college dropout.

 For the past few months, he had been stalking her and harassing her to accept his proposal, but she refused. On Saturday, he asked her to go with him to the campus to discuss the same issue. Accordingly, they came to the Manair hostel in the campus.

While they were talking, Ranjith got furious and attacked her. She raised her left arm to protect herself and in the process received a deep cut injury.

As she fell down and started shouting for help, Ranjith fled from the spot. She immediately alerted her family members, went to the spot and shifted her to Gandhi hospital and then to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

