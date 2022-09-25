  
Doctor in hit-and-run mishap is dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2022, 9:40 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 10:02 am IST
Dr Shravani was riding pillion on an Ola rideshare bike, when a car hit the vehicle and sped away, leaving her and the rider Merugu Venkataiah injured. — Representational Image/DC
 Dr Shravani was riding pillion on an Ola rideshare bike, when a car hit the vehicle and sped away, leaving her and the rider Merugu Venkataiah injured.

HYDERABAD: Dr K. Shravani (27) who was injured in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night, breathed her last early on Saturday. Dr Shravani was riding pillion on an Ola rideshare bike, when a car hit the vehicle and sped away, leaving her and the rider Merugu Venkataiah injured. K. Srinivas, inspector of Malakpet police, said that the car has been identified and it was being driven by Ibrahim (19).

“We found that Ibrahim does not have a driving licence. He has been charged for causing death due to rash driving and driving without a licence,” the inspector said.

On Tuesday night, Venkataiah picked up Dr Shravani from the hospital at Hasthinapuram where she was working. When they were at Moosarambagh, a red-coloured car hit his bike from the left, while overtaking them. Both Venkataiah and Dr Shravani, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained severe injuries.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


