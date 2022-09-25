  
Nation Crime 25 Sep 2022 Botched FP surgeries ...
Nation, Crime

Botched FP surgeries at Ibrahimpatnam: Criminal case ordered against surgeon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Sep 25, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Four women died and 30 were hospitalised after undergoing a double puncture laparoscopy (DPL) at a family planning camp in Ibrahimpatnam. — Representational Image/By arrangement
 Four women died and 30 were hospitalised after undergoing a double puncture laparoscopy (DPL) at a family planning camp in Ibrahimpatnam. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Hyderabad: The government has directed officials to file a criminal case on a surgeon and to initiate action against 13 medical officials over the death of four women after botched tubectomies in a government hospital in Ibrahimpatnam on August 25. It has also clarified that family planning surgeries will be provided as part of hospital services and won’t be performed in camps.

Four women died and 30 were hospitalised after undergoing a double puncture laparoscopy (DPL) at a family planning camp in Ibrahimpatnam. The health, medical and family welfare department issued a memo to file a criminal case against Dr Joel Sunil Kumar, DPL surgeon, who conducted the surgeries.

The department issued GO 594 as per which Ranga Reddy DMHO Dr Swarajya Lakshmi was transferred as joint director in the office of the commissioner of health and family welfare, on administrative grounds.

The government also issued GO 595 by which Dr Jhansi Lakshmi was relieved from her post of in-charge district coordinator of hospital services, Ranga Reddy district, and directed to report to her original post of civil surgeon specialist, community health centre, Shadnagar.

Memos were issued directing officials concerned to initiate disciplinary action under Rule 20 of Telangana Civil Services against both Dr Swarajya Lakshmi and Dr Jhansi Lakshmi.

Disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against 10 other officials, Dr Naga Jyothi, deputy DMHO, Ibrahimpatnam; Chandrakala, head nurse, CHC, Ibrahimpatnam; Dr Geetha, deputy civil surgeon, CHC, Ibrahimpatnam; Dr Srinivas, PHC medical officers Dr Kiran, Dr Poonam and Dandumailaram, Alivelu and Mangamma, Jayalatha, and Janakamma, all PHC supervisors.

The director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao in his inquiry report has made several recommendations that the government has asked to be implemented. One of the measures is to make family planning surgeries an integral part of the hospital service delivery system.

In addition to this, a surgeon or an institute can perform only 30 family planning surgeries on a single day. Officials have to follow up with patients, who have undergone surgeries

...
Tags: family planning surgeries, medical negligence, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Board officials have no clue about sample collection (DC Image)

PCB’s water quality report on Hyderabad's lakes yet to see light of the day

PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded that irrespective of the party affiliation those who are responsible for the stampede at the Gymkhana ground should be brought to book. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Cong demands thorough probe into ‘T20 match ticket row’

Police said the highest number of 50 illegal units were identified in Vizianagaram district. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Cops identify 50 illegal firecracker units in VZM

Government of Telangana too conveyed its no objection to Government of Andhra Pradesh in respect of employees who have been allotted / deemed allotted to the successor state of Telangana, who are willingly going to Andhra Pradesh on permanent basis.(Representational Photo:PTI)

AP CS writes to TS counterpart on exchange of employees



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Andhra Pradesh: CBI ASP Ram Singh back on Vivekananda Reddy case

Vivekananda Reddy (DC file image)

Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)

Tank Bund, bus shelter projects under ED radar

The network of benami companies are run either directly by the people who are known for their proximity to the power corridors in the state or their benamis, sources told Deccan Chronicle. (Image: DC)

NIA raids 50 sites in three states, Delhi-NCR

: Crime Branch team of Haryana Police deployed during a raid by National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in connection with a case related to narco-terrorism by alleged gangsters, in Gurugram. (PTI)

Cricket fans wait for 20 hours in queue to get tickets, get caned

Lathi charge by the police led to the stamped, where hundreds of people left with bruises and grievous injuries. (DC Image/ S Surender Reddy)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->