Nation Crime 25 Sep 2021 ED freezes Karvy sca ...
Nation, Crime

ED freezes Karvy scamster’s shares worth Rs 700 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 12:51 am IST
According to officials, the total loans taken by Karvy are estimated to be around Rs 3,000 crore
(Photo: Karvy)
 (Photo: Karvy)

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued orders to freeze the shares of the accused in the Karvy scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources said the estimated value of the share was said to be Rs 700 crore as per the evaluation report.

On September 22, the ED raided six locations in Hyderabad and on various premises of Karvy group of companies, connected entities and residential premises of C. Parthasarathy, the chairman and managing director of the group.

 

According to officials, the total loans taken by Karvy are estimated to be around Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 1,096 crore was transferred by Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) to its group company Karvy Realty (India) Ltd from April 2016 to October-2019.

“Several incriminating evidences in the form of property documents, personal diaries, electronic devices, email dumps, etc have been seized and are being analysed. It is reliably learnt that C. Parthasarathy is trying to off-load his shares in the group companies through private deals and thus, in order to preserve the proceeds of crime till further investigation, the ED has issued a freezing order on September 24 and the estimated value of these shares has been arrived at Rs 700 crore as per the valuation for the year 2019-20," the financial probe agency said in a statement on Saturday.

 

The investigation conducted by the agency also found that deletion of files and emails from the computer servers by using anti-forensic tools had been done, under the instructions of Parthasarathy. Following this, the ED conducted searches at six KSBL locations and froze shares of Karvy Group held directly and indirectly by Parthasarathy, his sons Rajat Parthasarathy and Adhiraj Parthasarathy, and their entities in order to safeguard the proceeds of crime.

The bank statement analysis of these companies revealed that there was a large value rotation of funds between the Karvy group companies and their shell companies’ bank accounts. Earlier, the ED has recorded the statement of Parthasarathy in Chanchalguda Jail after he was arrested by the Telangana police last month.

 

...
Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), karvy group
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In 2020 alone, Rs 500 per day from one person totals to Rs 1,56,500 in the whole year, excluding Sundays. — Representational image/DC

Police continue to collect ‘mamool’ even when vendors are hit by Covid crisis

Vivek said that one farmer had committed suicide on Friday unable to bear the losses of Rs 4 lakh due to the backwaters. He urged the governor to inquire into the plight of farmers and initiate steps for compensation to the victims. — DC Image

BJP urges Governor to save farmers from backwater perils

The vendors said that during the Ganesha idol immersion, they made good income which was taken away by the local police and owners of the carts. — Representational image/DC

Hawkers, vendors complain of exploitation at Hussainsagar

Field officials have been asked to estimate the amount of water required for cultivation, apart from types of urea, DAP, compound fertilisers, murate of potash (MOP) and single super phosphate (SSP). All these details are to be collected RBK-wise than pro-rata basis. — Representaional image/DC

Agriculture officers readying detailed Rabi crop plan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh firm received 25 tonnes of heroin worth Rs 72,000 cr

Sources said the Delhi based trader is mostly a fake destination as Kuldeep Singh was not a registered dealer. (Representational Image/PTI)

TN honour-killing: One sentenced to death, policeman among those sentenced to life

On Friday, the Cuddalore District Principal court awarded death sentence to Kannagi's brother Maruthupandi and life term to the rest, including her father, a police inspector who was then sub-inspector and the retired DSP who served as inspector then, for alleged mishandling of the case.

Former jawan held for shooting two relatives dead

News

3 Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked, robbed mid sea by Lankan fishers

The fishermen from Arucottuthurai near Vedaranyam came under attack when they were fishing a few knots south east off Kodiakarai coast. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->