Nation, Crime

On video, UP cops abuse, slap woman for ‘relationship’ with Muslim man

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 25, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
The four cops seen in video have been suspended and an investigation has been ordered in the case.
In the 29-second video, male police officers are seen asking the woman why she is in a relationship with a Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In the 29-second video, male police officers are seen asking the woman why she is in a relationship with a Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around. (Photo: Screengrab)

Meerut: A woman was abused and assaulted by Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Meerut for allegedly being in a relationship with a Muslim man, video of which has now gone viral on social media.

The four cops seen in the video have been suspended and an investigation has been ordered in the case, news agency ANI reported.

 

In the 29-second video, male police officers are seen asking the woman why she is in a relationship with a Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around. Following the questions and mockery, a lady constable is seen slapping the woman and also removed the scarf used by the woman to cover her face.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday when locals and some alleged members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) found the two together. Accusing the duo of committing “love jihad”, the attackers created a ruckus and took them to the police station.

The video was shot when the police rescued the two of them and were taking to the police station in separate vehicles.

Tags: love jihad, uttar pradesh police, police harass woman
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut




