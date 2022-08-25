MIM corporator, 30 others detained for staging protests

The protest, held to condemn derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed by Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, started on Tuesday night and continued till 5 am on Wednesday. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Police took All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Pathergatti corporator Syed Sohil Quadri along with 30 others into custody for raising slogans at Shalibanda road on Wednesday.

The protest, held to condemn derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed by Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, started on Tuesday night and continued till 5 am on Wednesday. The protesters were prevented from crossing the police barricades. The protesters offered ‘fajr’ prayers at Shilabanda road and performed a special dua for the community.

The first batch of protesters on Tuesday night reached Charminar around 10.20 pm via Moghalpura, after damaging a police Rakshak vehicle that was parked at Falaknuma and went towards Lad Bazaar and then returned to Charminar accompanied by an additional group of protesters.

This continued till 5 am, a sub inspector on duty at Charminar said. As the protesters were stopped by special forces at Shalibanda, they moved towards Lad Bazaar and Sardar Mahal lane, he said.

“The police took us into custody and detained us for three hours at Kanchanbagh police station,” Quadri said. “It was a silent protest and we did not resort to any violence,” he said after he and the 30 others were released.